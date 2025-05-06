Utah's Breathtaking Canyon Carved By The Green River Is A Tranquil Family-Friendly Paddling Paradise

Labyrinth Canyon is a breathtaking section of the lower Green River in the heart of Utah. Because the water along Labyrinth Canyon is so calm, it's perfect for a paddling adventure for families and kayakers or canoers of any skill level. The float is typically accessed from the town of Green River, Utah, just off I-70. Alternatively, Amtrak's California Zephyr has stops in seven states, with many stops in Utah, including in Green River. At Green River State Park, you'll find boat launches for the 68-mile Labyrinth Canyon trip or, if you'd prefer a shorter option, put in at Ruby Ranch for a 45-mile trip.

Many visitors to Labyrinth Canyon plan a three to five-day itinerary to fully experience Canyonlands' incredibly vibrant desert views, towering canyon walls, and hidden alcoves. The canyon is best enjoyed from spring to mid-fall with the busiest season from Easter to Labor Day, due to increased water levels from snowfall runoff. Visitors must obtain a free, non-commercial permit to float Labyrinth Canyon from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and follow a list of stipulations during the trip.

You'll also need to choose your launch point and takeout points. This trip typically ends at Mineral Bottom unless you've obtained a national park permit to continue into Canyonlands National Park. Shuttles and transfer services are available from the Mineral Bottom takeout. Booking a shuttle is often the best way to go as the 13-mile dirt road off State Route 313 near Moab isn't easily accessible and includes steep switchbacks that can be rough when wet. If you'd like to pickup and drop off yourself, keep in mind that a high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.