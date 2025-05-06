Utah's Breathtaking Canyon Carved By The Green River Is A Tranquil Family-Friendly Paddling Paradise
Labyrinth Canyon is a breathtaking section of the lower Green River in the heart of Utah. Because the water along Labyrinth Canyon is so calm, it's perfect for a paddling adventure for families and kayakers or canoers of any skill level. The float is typically accessed from the town of Green River, Utah, just off I-70. Alternatively, Amtrak's California Zephyr has stops in seven states, with many stops in Utah, including in Green River. At Green River State Park, you'll find boat launches for the 68-mile Labyrinth Canyon trip or, if you'd prefer a shorter option, put in at Ruby Ranch for a 45-mile trip.
Many visitors to Labyrinth Canyon plan a three to five-day itinerary to fully experience Canyonlands' incredibly vibrant desert views, towering canyon walls, and hidden alcoves. The canyon is best enjoyed from spring to mid-fall with the busiest season from Easter to Labor Day, due to increased water levels from snowfall runoff. Visitors must obtain a free, non-commercial permit to float Labyrinth Canyon from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and follow a list of stipulations during the trip.
You'll also need to choose your launch point and takeout points. This trip typically ends at Mineral Bottom unless you've obtained a national park permit to continue into Canyonlands National Park. Shuttles and transfer services are available from the Mineral Bottom takeout. Booking a shuttle is often the best way to go as the 13-mile dirt road off State Route 313 near Moab isn't easily accessible and includes steep switchbacks that can be rough when wet. If you'd like to pickup and drop off yourself, keep in mind that a high-clearance or four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended.
Family-friendly camping and responsible exploration in Labyrinth Canyon
Camping along the banks of the Green River is one of the true highlights of a Labyrinth Canyon float trip. Though there are no designated spots, dispersed camping is available along the sandy banks and in the sheltered alcoves on the river. You'll need to pack at least a few of these five items for a quick and easy camping experience, but be mindful of what can also be easily transported down the river with you. According to the BLM permit you'll need to obtain, a washable, leak-proof, reusable toilet system and metal fire pan are two pieces of equipment required on all trips.
The Green River State Park Campground is an ideal spot to test out your camping setup and your float. Located on the riverbank near the launch, the campground is close to the town and its amenities and offers modern restrooms and showers. Once you launch, camping is on a first-come, first-serve basis. According to those who have previously embarked on this journey, Two Mile Canyon and Bowknot Bend are some of the most sought after places to pitch tents.
When camping along the river, follow the permit requirements and adhere to the Leave No Trace principles. Be sure to pack out all waste and leave the area's natural features undisturbed. Before setting out, check out the river flow conditions, pack plenty of drinking water, and double check your supplies for a comfortable and truly unforgettable trip through the stunning Utah canyons.