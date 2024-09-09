This National Park In Utah Has Some Of The Southwest's Most Vibrant Canyon Views

While most of Canyonlands is remote and can be daunting to explore, the beauty of Island in the Sky is the accessibility of its 34-mile loop along Grand View Drive. You can experience this park's soul-restoring beauty in full, with multiple short hikes. Canyonlands shines in the shoulder seasons, with spring bringing wildflowers and fall glorious hiking weather. But many visitors claim to love the winter views with a dusting of snow, despite some roads and trails being closed. Summertime can be trickier, with temperatures over 100 degrees and occasional monsoons.

As you pass the Visitor Center, the views begin, and each is unique. As one Tripadvisor visitor writes, you'll encounter "so much variety during your visit that you will anxiously await your next stop." At aptly named Grand View Point, you'll look over an intricate maze of deeply etched canyons that resemble an eerily silent city of bright orange skyscrapers — except that it's vaster than any city you could ever imagine, marching on and on toward the horizon.

The view from the next spot, Buck Canyon Overlook, is equally unreal, with a series of mesas and canyons whose complicated geometry makes it seem as if the earth's surface is pixilating and dissolving before your eyes in the sunlight like a giant, flickering hologram — only the distant, snow-capped mountains keep you from feeling you could fall off the edge of the known universe here. Looking at Earth from space, astronaut Edward Gibson said, "You see how diminutive your life and concerns are compared to other things In the universe ... It allows you to have inner peace." That's called the Overview Effect, and you'll feel it here.

