'America's Greatest Train Journey' Is A Cross-Country Marvel Crossing Through Seven Scenic States
When you think of traveling in the US, the method of transportation that comes to mind is most likely a car or a plane. In fact, it seems more common to think of scenic train rides in European countries, such as those recommended by travel expert Rick Steves. Railways might not be an obvious American method of transport, but with a bit more research, you'll realize that you can find different train routes around America with unforgettable national park views, or epic state landmarks. One popular route to take is Amtrak's California Zephyr. It's a way to travel cross-country and keeps "The Golden Age" of locomotives alive. The scenery is so awe-inspiring, it could be counted as a vacation within a vacation.
The track travels through California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, so it can get you from the Pacific Coast to the Midwest, starting in Emeryville and stopping in Chicago. There are 35 stops, so you don't have to stay on for the full 51 hours and 20 minutes (per Amtrak), though TripAdvisor reviewers say it's one of the most scenic routes in the country, describing it as "unforgettable" and "magnificent" if you do the full trip.
The landmarks and sights you see on the California Zephyr
The California Zephyr is the farthest train trip you can take in America (per Lonely Planet), and a surefire way to hit incredible landmarks in one sitting that would typically take multiple flights. You'll snake around the narrow edge of the mountains and view the Rockies, as well as the Sierra Nevadas. You'll also ride through the Moffat Tunnel, next to Colorado's Gore, and alongside the narrow trail near Byers and Glenwood Canyons. You might even be able to see America's only mountaintop amusement park at Glenwood. Another destination in Colorado includes the famous ski resort at Winter Park.
During this part of the trip, travelers recommend heading to the Observation Car, with floor-to-ceiling windows. It's important to wake up early on the second day to secure your seat, as they go quickly. While many of those locations are in Colorado, you'll also see the peaceful waters of the Truckee River with spectacular snowcapped peaks in the distance, as well as Donner Lake, San Pablo Bay, and the Carquinez Strait.
What the train experience is like
The California Zephyr cabin experience is best described as retro luxury. The vintage seats with modern amenities give a nostalgic feel to the entire journey. The sleeper car accommodations have two options: a roomette or a private room. The roomettes have two seats next to a window that extend into a bed. The room is for two people, so a top bed folds down into a bunk bed for the second passenger. For this reservation, you are allowed two overnight bags. If you'd like more privacy and choose to upgrade your reservation to a private room, you get a large sofa that extends into a bed, as well as a seat facing the sofa to fit three people. You also get your own vanity, bathroom, and shower. The room fits two suitcases.
Both options include complimentary coffee, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There are tray tables and cup holders for dining. In the evenings, a First Class Attendant is there to help with bed turn-down services, so you'll have a bed made for you. The seating areas have a reading light, a temperature control configuration, and an outlet. Beside the seating area is a closet with towels and a few hangers to unpack your various luggage. The California Zephyr is more than just a simple train ride; it's a front-row seat to some of the world's most breathtaking landscapes, and you'll be riding in style.