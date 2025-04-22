'America's Greatest Train Journey' Is A Cross-Country Marvel Crossing Through Seven Scenic States

When you think of traveling in the US, the method of transportation that comes to mind is most likely a car or a plane. In fact, it seems more common to think of scenic train rides in European countries, such as those recommended by travel expert Rick Steves. Railways might not be an obvious American method of transport, but with a bit more research, you'll realize that you can find different train routes around America with unforgettable national park views, or epic state landmarks. One popular route to take is Amtrak's California Zephyr. It's a way to travel cross-country and keeps "The Golden Age" of locomotives alive. The scenery is so awe-inspiring, it could be counted as a vacation within a vacation.

The track travels through California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois, so it can get you from the Pacific Coast to the Midwest, starting in Emeryville and stopping in Chicago. There are 35 stops, so you don't have to stay on for the full 51 hours and 20 minutes (per Amtrak), though TripAdvisor reviewers say it's one of the most scenic routes in the country, describing it as "unforgettable" and "magnificent" if you do the full trip.