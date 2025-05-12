California's Laidback Coastal City Has Farm-To-Table Dining, Quiet Sandy Beaches, And Outdoor Adventure

San Francisco, California, is a renowned destination that attracts millions of visitors every year. But as exciting as the city can be, sometimes you want a chance to really soak in the beauty of the California coast away from all the bustle. There are few better places to do that than Half Moon Bay. The small city of just under 12,000 residents is located right on the coast along Highway 1, one of the best U.S. road trip routes. You can get there in about 45 minutes (barring traffic) from the heart of San Francisco, and you'll feel worlds away from the crowds of the city at this California beach town. And when you're here, you'll be able to enjoy incredibly fresh food and amazing outdoor adventures.

When it comes to celebrating local food and drink in Half Moon Bay, you have to mention pumpkins. The city even bills itself as the "World Pumpkin Capital." The pumpkin craze started back in the 1930s when local farmers started growing pumpkins and allowing people to come pick their own. Then in 1971, the town held its first pumpkin festival, which is now the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival. One of the highlights of this annual event held each October is the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where pumpkins can weigh upwards of 2,000 pounds. Of course, you can try some delicious locally made pumpkin-flavored items at the festival; think pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin ale, pumpkin ravioli, and more.

Another fun and tasty annual event is the Half Moon Bay Wine & Jazz Festival. Held along Main Street in May, you can taste some of the best wine, cider, and beer from Northern California while nibbling on good local food and listening to fantastic music.