California's Laidback Coastal City Has Farm-To-Table Dining, Quiet Sandy Beaches, And Outdoor Adventure
San Francisco, California, is a renowned destination that attracts millions of visitors every year. But as exciting as the city can be, sometimes you want a chance to really soak in the beauty of the California coast away from all the bustle. There are few better places to do that than Half Moon Bay. The small city of just under 12,000 residents is located right on the coast along Highway 1, one of the best U.S. road trip routes. You can get there in about 45 minutes (barring traffic) from the heart of San Francisco, and you'll feel worlds away from the crowds of the city at this California beach town. And when you're here, you'll be able to enjoy incredibly fresh food and amazing outdoor adventures.
When it comes to celebrating local food and drink in Half Moon Bay, you have to mention pumpkins. The city even bills itself as the "World Pumpkin Capital." The pumpkin craze started back in the 1930s when local farmers started growing pumpkins and allowing people to come pick their own. Then in 1971, the town held its first pumpkin festival, which is now the Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival. One of the highlights of this annual event held each October is the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where pumpkins can weigh upwards of 2,000 pounds. Of course, you can try some delicious locally made pumpkin-flavored items at the festival; think pumpkin pancakes, pumpkin ale, pumpkin ravioli, and more.
Another fun and tasty annual event is the Half Moon Bay Wine & Jazz Festival. Held along Main Street in May, you can taste some of the best wine, cider, and beer from Northern California while nibbling on good local food and listening to fantastic music.
Beyond pumpkins, Half Moon Bay has plenty of restaurants that highlight the freshest area food
Get food fresh from the source at the Half Moon Bay farmers' market every Saturday from early April through December at Shoreline Station. Beyond buying straight from the farmer, San Mateo County has the "As Fresh As It Gets" program, which gives deserving businesses plaques alerting customers that they sell locally sourced food. Two of the restaurants on the list are at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay: Navio, one of the Bay Area's best brunch spots, and The Conservatory, where the menu includes local seafood, cheeses, and produce. Both have impressive ocean views.
Another place with stunning views is Sam's Chowder House overlooking Pillar Point Harbor and the ocean beyond. It's all about sustainably sourced ingredients, with offerings that include California oysters and fresh-caught crab (depending on the season). A can't-miss dish is the legendary lobster roll. It can get busy; outdoor dining is first come, first served, though you can reserve indoor seats. Also near the harbor are some local booze makers: Jettywave Distillery makes award-winning gin, bourbon, and more, and Half Moon Bay Brewing Company makes seasonal beers as well as staple favorites.
Downtown Half Moon Bay has some incredible Italian restaurants. Fattoria e Mare is a beloved spot at the north end of Main Street. You can get wood-fired pizza, pasta, and antipasti such as pan-seared scallops and braised artichokes. On the other end of Main Street is Pasta Moon, which has been a mainstay for years; make sure to try the lasagna. If you're craving a burger in a more casual setting, The Barn along Highway 1 is the perfect place to grab a bite. The beef comes from Pomponio Ranch, just 20 miles away, and it has some good vegetarian options too.
Hiking, horseback riding, surfing, and paddling in Half Moon Bay
Half Moon Bay has a number of sensational beaches. Half Moon Bay State Beach is four miles long, and it's ideal for picnicking, camping, and general beach fun. A half-mile trail joins the two small beaches at Cowell Ranch State Beach; keep an eye out for baby harbor seals in spring. And the beach at Fitzgerald Marine Reserve is great for tidepooling.
If you're looking for a longer trek, walk or bike along the California Coastal Trail. The 11.5 miles of the trail in the Half Moon Bay area includes the Cowell-Purisima Trail, 3.6 miles one way along the cliffs south of the city. And a particularly fun way to enjoy Half Moon Bay trails is on a horse. Sea Horse Ranch offers a couple of different rides, including one that takes you right down onto the beach. It doesn't matter if you have zero experience with horses or are a seasoned rider; you're bound to have fun.
One of the most famous California surf breaks is Mavericks, near Pillar Point Harbor. Even though its famous surf contest hasn't been held there in years, the waves are still massive in winter, and you can spot surfers from Pillar Point Bluff. While Mavericks is just for those with real experience, there are other spots that are good for beginner and intermediate surfers, like the aptly named Surfers' Beach, and there are a handful of area surf schools to help you perfect your skills. Paddlers can rent a kayak or standup paddleboard and explore the calm waters of Pillar Point Harbor or venture out into the Pacific Ocean.