One Of The Bay Area's Best Brunch Spots Is A Luxury Extravaganza In A Sleepy Coastal Village

Perched high upon craggy bluffs with majestic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Ritz-Carlton at Half Moon Bay is an otherworldly oasis in the heart of the Bay Area. Boasting luxuries like an oceanfront golf course, a tranquil spa, and sophisticated suites, one of the resort's most sparkling features is its fine-dining restaurant, Navio. Serving contemporary European cuisine with a gracious side of California coastal views, the restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday through Saturday. However, its weekend brunch is the real star of the show, as it's often considered one of the best places for a midday meal in the Bay Area.

Offering an extravagant, unlimited à la carte experience, Navio's brunch menu features an array of seasonal fare, including caviar samples, seafood Benedicts, and decadent dessert towers. If you're hungry for more, there are additional on-property restaurants to try, or you can explore the nearby village of Half Moon Bay. Whether you're staying at the resort or passing through on a beach and city-filled road trip exploring California's striking coast, bite into one of the Bay Area's most beloved brunch buffets at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay.