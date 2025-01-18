One Of The Bay Area's Best Brunch Spots Is A Luxury Extravaganza In A Sleepy Coastal Village
Perched high upon craggy bluffs with majestic views of the Pacific Ocean, the Ritz-Carlton at Half Moon Bay is an otherworldly oasis in the heart of the Bay Area. Boasting luxuries like an oceanfront golf course, a tranquil spa, and sophisticated suites, one of the resort's most sparkling features is its fine-dining restaurant, Navio. Serving contemporary European cuisine with a gracious side of California coastal views, the restaurant is open for dinner from Wednesday through Saturday. However, its weekend brunch is the real star of the show, as it's often considered one of the best places for a midday meal in the Bay Area.
Offering an extravagant, unlimited à la carte experience, Navio's brunch menu features an array of seasonal fare, including caviar samples, seafood Benedicts, and decadent dessert towers. If you're hungry for more, there are additional on-property restaurants to try, or you can explore the nearby village of Half Moon Bay. Whether you're staying at the resort or passing through on a beach and city-filled road trip exploring California's striking coast, bite into one of the Bay Area's most beloved brunch buffets at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay.
Indulge in a luxurious, all-you-can-eat brunch at Navio
Dining is a luxurious affair at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. Navio's two-hour brunch experience is $199 per adult and is served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sundays. The price tag may be hefty, but the bill is worth every bite.
The three-course meal features an elevated cuisine, offering seafood, meat-based, and vegetarian options. Indulge in fluffy chocolate chip pancakes topped with maple syrup and whipped cream, pan-seared scallops with truffle polenta, and wagyu beef sliders smothered in black garlic aioli. To ensure you get the most bang for your buck, order the fresh lobster roll drizzled in creamy beurre blanc sauce and the caviar sample plate. If you save room, you can choose from a decadent selection of seasonally themed dessert towers.
Of course, a magnificent meal deserves an awe-inspiring atmosphere to match, and Navio does not disappoint. Elegantly adorned tables sit by picture windows, granting sweeping views of the bay, while honey-hued wood paneling creates a warm ambiance accented by hints of nautical decor. After brunch, you can wander the resort's gorgeous grounds, marked by picturesque golf courses, rows of cypress trees, and panoramic ocean vistas.
Live it up at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay resort
Apart from Navio's brunch-time allure, you'll find that the ultimate California vacation experience awaits at the Ritz-Carlton Half Moon Bay. To make it an overnight affair, choose from one of their sophisticated suites, ranging from roomy one-bedroom retreats with ocean views to sprawling three-bedroom residences with private bayside balconies and fireplaces. You'll also have access to amenities like the Ritz-Carlton Spa, where you can book a relaxing massage or sign up for a yoga class. If golfing is your game, hit the greens at the Half Moon Bay Golf Links, featuring 36 holes on two beautiful oceanside courses. For dinner, you can nestle back into Navio or book a table at The Conservatory, a modern beach house-inspired restaurant featuring a cocktail bar and coastal cuisine classics.
Venture into Half Moon Bay (one of California's underrated beach towns without crowds), and you'll have even more delights to explore. The sleepy coastal village is home to a historic Main Street, lined with unique boutiques, art galleries, and more casual brunch spots like Maverick's Crepe Cafè. If you're looking for another Bay Area restaurant to eat and enjoy stunning views in the sky, head north to check out the Hyatt Regency's rotating eatery in San Francisco.