The World's 'Best City Of 2025' Is A Walkable, Lovable, Iconic European Vacation Destination

Claiming the title of the world's best city is no easy feat, and to be consistently ranked as such is even more remarkable. And yet, despite the local residents of this particular place making constant and often vocal complaints about the dreary weather and infuriating train delays, you might be surprised to learn the answer is actually London. According to a report published by market research company Ipsos in conjunction with Resonance, a tourism consultancy, the English capital has taken the crown for the "best city of 2025," beating out favorites like Paris, New York City, and Tokyo.

Criteria used to determine these rankings are "livability, lovability, and prosperity," which is evaluated based on data like the number of Fortune 500 companies based in each city, popularity on social media, and the quantity and quality of top attractions, green spaces, dining spots, and nightlife options. And since this is London's 10th time in a row topping the charts, it's safe to say this ancient capital meets all three criteria in spades. Rankings are also concluded from the surveys sent out to over 22,000 participants across 30 different countries, who responded with names of cities where they could see themselves living, working, and visiting.

While travel expert Rick Steves laments the entire United Kingdom as one of his least favorite places in Europe, the walkable neighborhoods and historic architecture of London have been a constant draw for vacationers to Europe. The museums are (mostly) free to enter, there's a wealth of delicious cuisines, and the red-liveried guards at Buckingham Palace wear comically tall bearskin hats. What's not to love? Plus, it's a great base for fantastic day trips to university towns like Oxford and Cambridge, or even the fairytale Cotswolds region, where you'll find one of the prettiest villages in England. No matter what you're there to do, a trip to London is highly recommended.