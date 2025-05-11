The World's 'Best City Of 2025' Is A Walkable, Lovable, Iconic European Vacation Destination
Claiming the title of the world's best city is no easy feat, and to be consistently ranked as such is even more remarkable. And yet, despite the local residents of this particular place making constant and often vocal complaints about the dreary weather and infuriating train delays, you might be surprised to learn the answer is actually London. According to a report published by market research company Ipsos in conjunction with Resonance, a tourism consultancy, the English capital has taken the crown for the "best city of 2025," beating out favorites like Paris, New York City, and Tokyo.
Criteria used to determine these rankings are "livability, lovability, and prosperity," which is evaluated based on data like the number of Fortune 500 companies based in each city, popularity on social media, and the quantity and quality of top attractions, green spaces, dining spots, and nightlife options. And since this is London's 10th time in a row topping the charts, it's safe to say this ancient capital meets all three criteria in spades. Rankings are also concluded from the surveys sent out to over 22,000 participants across 30 different countries, who responded with names of cities where they could see themselves living, working, and visiting.
While travel expert Rick Steves laments the entire United Kingdom as one of his least favorite places in Europe, the walkable neighborhoods and historic architecture of London have been a constant draw for vacationers to Europe. The museums are (mostly) free to enter, there's a wealth of delicious cuisines, and the red-liveried guards at Buckingham Palace wear comically tall bearskin hats. What's not to love? Plus, it's a great base for fantastic day trips to university towns like Oxford and Cambridge, or even the fairytale Cotswolds region, where you'll find one of the prettiest villages in England. No matter what you're there to do, a trip to London is highly recommended.
Explore iconic sights and hidden gems in London's most walkable districts
For a tour of London's most iconic World Heritage Sites, the Tower of London is a great place to start. This grand Norman fortress, close to a thousand years old, was built by William the Conqueror to terrify his new English subjects. You'll not only be able to see the site on Tower Hill where a multitude of England's royalty, like Anne Boleyn, were executed, but also meet the legendary ravens who inhabit the tower grounds as well as the Yeoman Warders to tend to them.
From the Tower of London, it's a 25-minute walk along the River Thames to St. Paul's Cathedral, a splendid Neoclassical and Baroque edifice. Take a memorable social media snapshot of Christopher Wren's iconic cupola from Millennium Bridge. Nearby is the Bank of England Museum, a hidden gem that takes you on a fascinating journey through the evolution of money, then swing by The Ned for afternoon tea or even cocktails — but make a reservation first.
To feel like you're strolling through a charming, stylish village, visit the Marylebone district. Hidden gems here include The Wallace Collection, an incredible art gallery with masterpieces by Titian and Anthony van Dyck, an incredible array of sculptures, plus a fantastic medieval arms and armor display. Across the river, Maritime Greenwich is another great walkable neighborhood to explore. See more of Christopher Wren's architecture at the Old Royal Naval College, where the mesmerizing ceiling frescoes of the Painted Hall have been likened to the Sistine Chapel. Next, jump aboard the deck of the Cutty Sark, a 150-year-old Victorian clipper ship now dry-docked nearby. Rest your weary feet on the gentle grassy slopes at Greenwich Park, where you'll catch sweeping views of the Naval College and the River Thames.
Great dining spots in London's walkable neighborhoods
All that walking around will leave you hungry, so be sure to stop for sustenance at some of London's highly rated foodie havens. Shoreditch, an area just north of the Tower of London famed for its hipster atmosphere, also boasts a fantastic culinary scene, from Michelin-starred restaurants to trendy cocktail bars. For a taste of Thai, stop by the Smoking Goat, whose spicy barbecue dishes will leave your mouth watering. Or try some classic English flavors at The Clove Club, boasting two Michelin stars and situated within the elegant walls of the historic Shoreditch Town Hall, built in the 1860s. The Clove Club's seasonal tasting menus include dishes like smoked Wiltshire trout, raw Orkney scallops, and Cornish Dover sole. Satisfy your pasta cravings at Gloria, an upscale trattoria with everything from Neapolitan pizza to lemon pie for dessert. All three establishments are within five minutes' walking distance of one another.
For a more cozy feel, head to the cobbled lanes of the historic Seven Dials district in Covent Garden, not far from Marylebone. Here you'll find Seven Dials Market, a bustling two-story food court bursting with vendors offering flavorsome street foods and drinks, which can be enjoyed from a central public seating area. For a fun appetizer, stop at Pick & Cheese, a conveyor belt cheese bar with artisan delights. Next, you could fill up on hearty burgers dripping with American cheese and candied bacon from Mother Flipper, or get a taste of Nigerian dishes like jollof rice wraps and marinated beef barbecue from Jollof Mama. Other nearby vendors offer easy bites like fried chicken, hash browns, and plantain tacos. This wealth of historic, easily walkable neighborhoods, each brimming with delicious eateries and incredible landmarks, makes London such an iconic and lovable destination.