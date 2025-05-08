A Secluded Oahu Trail Leads To A Stunning 100-Foot Waterfall And A Hidden Freshwater Pool
From cliffside trails to secluded beaches to invigorating pillbox hikes to picture-perfect views, there are plenty of incredible hiking trails to explore on the Hawaiian island of Oahu — but one long hidden route may be among the wildest, riskiest, and the most beautiful. This is the Koloa Gulch Hike. It begins at Kokololio Beach, a popular area for swimming, sunbathing, and even camping in the warm summer weather. The hike, however, is a lot less relaxing than the beach.
When you picture a hike, you probably imagine a trail, maybe with some convenient trail markers to guide your way. That isn't the case at Koloa Gulch. In fact, it's so hard to find that some hikers have gotten lost trying to find the route — and it can be dangerous. While the trek is only officially a little under seven miles, it takes hikers anywhere from six to eight-and-a-half hours to make it all the way to the end and then return to the beach. For those who are able to hike it, however, the Koloa Gulch hike reveals an extremely tall waterfall cascading down the rocks.
What is it like to hike Koloa Gulch?
If you have only hiked established park trails before, the Koloa Gulch trail is going to be a surprise — and probably not a pleasant one. Along the way, you should be expecting to scramble and climb up slippery rocks and over fallen trees. This trail is not maintained, so expect obstructions. The way is often muddy — which speaks to the risks on this hike. There are many large rocks and boulders along this hike, which are not necessarily securely in place, so there is a risk of rockslides along the way.
One of the most difficult parts of this hike is the water. Depending on the recent weather, you can expect to cross over a stream dozens of times, stepping on extremely slippery rocks and wading into the water to reach the other side. While the water is what makes this hike exciting, considering the goal for most is to see the waterfalls at the end, it's also what makes it dangerous. The risk of flash flooding is high, and at least one young hiker was killed here after being washed away by sudden waves of water. If you're going to attempt this route, you should also know that some hikers have reported being followed by and barked at by dogs along this way.
What are the logistics of hiking Koloa Gulch Trail?
This hike begins at the beautiful Kokololio Beach Park [pictured] which is a little under an hour away from Honolulu by car. If you're not planning to rent a car on the island, you may also be able to take the bus from Honolulu at Queen Emma St. + S Beretania St. to Kamehameha Hwy + Kokololio Beach Park. It's important to note that this land is privately owned, so you'll need to submit a hiking access agreement and permit online to hike here legally.
To reach the trailhead from the beach, you'll want to walk along Kamehameha Highway, keeping an eye out for Aakahi Gulch Road — which doesn't have a sign. Eventually, though, you should find a sign for the Koloa Gulch Hike. From there, you'll start hiking up the ridge before heading down steeply into the gulch. This tricky hike is definitely not the right place for your first solo hike. Bring experienced hiking companions with you and make sure that someone who isn't going with you knows where you are, just in case you struggle to make it back when you planned to. Make sure to check the weather before you hit the trail. If there's any chance of rain, it's definitely not worth the risk.