A Secluded Oahu Trail Leads To A Stunning 100-Foot Waterfall And A Hidden Freshwater Pool

If you have only hiked established park trails before, the Koloa Gulch trail is going to be a surprise — and probably not a pleasant one. Along the way, you should be expecting to scramble and climb up slippery rocks and over fallen trees. This trail is not maintained, so expect obstructions. The way is often muddy — which speaks to the risks on this hike. There are many large rocks and boulders along this hike, which are not necessarily securely in place, so there is a risk of rockslides along the way.

One of the most difficult parts of this hike is the water. Depending on the recent weather, you can expect to cross over a stream dozens of times, stepping on extremely slippery rocks and wading into the water to reach the other side. While the water is what makes this hike exciting, considering the goal for most is to see the waterfalls at the end, it's also what makes it dangerous. The risk of flash flooding is high, and at least one young hiker was killed here after being washed away by sudden waves of water. If you're going to attempt this route, you should also know that some hikers have reported being followed by and barked at by dogs along this way.