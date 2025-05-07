There Is Only One Canadian Province Where You Can Spot Each Of The Country's 'Big 5' Wildlife

Manitoba is one of the best places in Canada to see wildlife, alongside famous destinations like the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia and the Northwest Passage in Nunavut. The province of Manitoba is a tourist hotspot, getting millions of visitors every year thanks to not only its abundant wildlife but also its stunning scenery and high chance of seeing the northern lights while on a vacation. The animals you'll have the opportunity to see here are the black bear, polar bear, moose, bison, and beluga whale — otherwise known as Canada's Big Five.

There are other places in Canada where you can see these animals individually, such as the dreamy national park that features coastal cliffs and moose-filled meadows along the sea. However, if you want to see all five in one trip, Manitoba is your best option. You'll come across plenty of other animals — after all, Canada is home to over 200 species of mammals and nearly 500 species of birds, amongst countless other creatures — but these five truly stand out.

There is the option to venture into the Manitoba wilderness yourself, of course. However, if you want everything handled for you, many local providers offer Big Five expeditions that last seven nights. A trip like this gives the chance to see these five stunning animals, along with many others, explore breathtaking sites, and learn about Canada's rich history. The tours run in late summer, usually July and August, which is also the best time to visit if you're going to craft your own itinerary. This is the warmest period of the year, so you won't have to deal with horrible road conditions, and there's better odds of seeing the Big Five.