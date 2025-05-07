There Is Only One Canadian Province Where You Can Spot Each Of The Country's 'Big 5' Wildlife
Manitoba is one of the best places in Canada to see wildlife, alongside famous destinations like the Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia and the Northwest Passage in Nunavut. The province of Manitoba is a tourist hotspot, getting millions of visitors every year thanks to not only its abundant wildlife but also its stunning scenery and high chance of seeing the northern lights while on a vacation. The animals you'll have the opportunity to see here are the black bear, polar bear, moose, bison, and beluga whale — otherwise known as Canada's Big Five.
There are other places in Canada where you can see these animals individually, such as the dreamy national park that features coastal cliffs and moose-filled meadows along the sea. However, if you want to see all five in one trip, Manitoba is your best option. You'll come across plenty of other animals — after all, Canada is home to over 200 species of mammals and nearly 500 species of birds, amongst countless other creatures — but these five truly stand out.
There is the option to venture into the Manitoba wilderness yourself, of course. However, if you want everything handled for you, many local providers offer Big Five expeditions that last seven nights. A trip like this gives the chance to see these five stunning animals, along with many others, explore breathtaking sites, and learn about Canada's rich history. The tours run in late summer, usually July and August, which is also the best time to visit if you're going to craft your own itinerary. This is the warmest period of the year, so you won't have to deal with horrible road conditions, and there's better odds of seeing the Big Five.
What you'll see on a Big 5 safari in Manitoba
The Big Five safari trips usually take you to a variety of different places across Manitoba. A must-stop on the adventure is Riding Mountain National Park. Here, you can take a wildlife drive and find black bears, bison, and moose amongst other beautiful creatures. This is an extraordinary park, with over 1,100 square miles of wilderness to enjoy, full of untouched natural spaces including grasslands, gorges, forests, and lakes.
Another essential spot is Churchill, a tiny Canadian town known as the world's polar bear capital. Ideally, you'll spend a couple of days in this destination. Located farther north, it offers the opportunity to encounter wild polar bears in the tundra. You can also take a boat trip in Hudson Bay to spot beluga whales. Taking a ride on a dog sled is another fun adventure Churchill offers to people who might want the chance to try something new. But beyond animal encounters, Churchill is an excellent stop for a few other reasons.
It's at a high enough latitude to get northern lights nearly year-round (especially January to March), and it's worth staying up to see if you can catch sight of them. Many parts of Canada are known to have opportunities for tourists to enjoy the night sky, such as the grand Canadian Island known for its beautiful views of the northern lights, but it's still worth taking a minute to enjoy the phenomenon whenever you get the opportunity. Additionally, the area in and around Churchill has much Canadian history and culture that you can take some time to learn about.