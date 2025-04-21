This Dreamy National Park In Canada Features Coastal Cliffs And Moose-Filled Meadows Along The Sea

Encompassing 235,000 acres, Cape Breton Highlands (CBH) National Park in Nova Scotia is Atlantic Canada's most pristine wilderness. Featuring coastal cliffs, moose-filled meadows, soaring eagles, old-growth forests, and beautiful beaches, CBH's landscape is more reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands than North America. Nova Scotia is, after all, Latin for "New Scotland", so it's a safe comparison.

Seated in the north of Cape Breton Island, between the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Highlands are a living example of the dramatic scenery that can only be found in Canada, the country with the longest coastline in the world. CBH also offers a decidedly less crowded experience than the birthplace of Canada's national parks, Banff. Compared to the latter's 4 million yearly visitors, CBH attracts a mere 300,000 visitors per year. Therefore, even in its peak season between May and October, you're not likely to be sharing most trails with more than a few people, though there are a few popular ones that can get crowded.

Open year-round, CBH can be happily explored during any season. While the beautiful weather and warmer water temperatures make summer the ideal time of year to plan your trip, the stunning fall foliage and opportunities to cross country ski and snowshoe in the winter make a compelling case to explore the park after peak season. Keep in mind, however, that visitor services are not available during the winter.