This Dreamy National Park In Canada Features Coastal Cliffs And Moose-Filled Meadows Along The Sea
Encompassing 235,000 acres, Cape Breton Highlands (CBH) National Park in Nova Scotia is Atlantic Canada's most pristine wilderness. Featuring coastal cliffs, moose-filled meadows, soaring eagles, old-growth forests, and beautiful beaches, CBH's landscape is more reminiscent of the Scottish Highlands than North America. Nova Scotia is, after all, Latin for "New Scotland", so it's a safe comparison.
Seated in the north of Cape Breton Island, between the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of St. Lawrence, the Highlands are a living example of the dramatic scenery that can only be found in Canada, the country with the longest coastline in the world. CBH also offers a decidedly less crowded experience than the birthplace of Canada's national parks, Banff. Compared to the latter's 4 million yearly visitors, CBH attracts a mere 300,000 visitors per year. Therefore, even in its peak season between May and October, you're not likely to be sharing most trails with more than a few people, though there are a few popular ones that can get crowded.
Open year-round, CBH can be happily explored during any season. While the beautiful weather and warmer water temperatures make summer the ideal time of year to plan your trip, the stunning fall foliage and opportunities to cross country ski and snowshoe in the winter make a compelling case to explore the park after peak season. Keep in mind, however, that visitor services are not available during the winter.
Explore Cape Breton trails, cliffs, and history
People have called Cape Breton Island home for over 10,000 years. It is the native home of the Mi'kmaq tribe, and served as an area for early European settlement. The most notable immigrant group were the French, who made the island part of their colony called Acadia. This history is woven into the landscape of CBH and can be seen wherever you go in the park.
There are 26 different hiking trails in CBH, each with its own unique landscape and features. Le Chemin du Buttereau offers a mix of forest, bog, and river landscape, as well as what remains of the small Acadian fishing village that once thrived there. The MacIntosh Brook Trail leads through an old growth forest to a spectacular waterfall. The Bog Loop will take you along a boardwalk through an enormous highland bog, and is the best place to go if you want to see moose.
While it may be the most crowded and popular trail in the park, you cannot miss out on the Skyline Trail. With stunning panoramic views of the mighty seaside cliffs along the Gulf of St. Lawrence, there is no trail that better captures the beauty of the park. Skyline's busy hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Try getting there earlier to avoid crowds. The trail will close when it reaches capacity, and visitors are not allowed to idle in the parking lot waiting for a spot to open up.
Getting to Cape Breton Highlands National Park
While it is a rather remote location, Cape Breton Highlands National Park is relatively easy to access. From Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Nova Scotia's capital city of Halifax, it is a four-hour drive to get to CBH. You could charter a flight from Halifax to the small airport in Sydney on Cape Breton Island, but it is still another two-hour drive to get from there into the Highlands.
Of course, neither of these two drives will be dull, as you'll be on the Cabot Trail. Considered one of the greatest driving roads in the entire world, the Cabot Trail serves as the central artery running through the park. Filled with eccentric attractions, crafts, and folksy charm, you won't regret the longer drive to the park along this scenic route.
As far as where to stay, there are two places you could set up as your base if you don't want to camp at one of the park's eight beautiful campgrounds. Cheticamp, on the western side of the island, is an Acadian village that serves as the official entrance to the park and is a great place to rent a vacation house. Alternatively, you can get a room at the Archie and Isadore Hotel. Ingonish, on the eastern side of the island, is a bit more built up than Cheticamp, and can therefore offer a more upscale experience with places like the Keltic Lodge at the Highlands or Glenghorm Resorts.