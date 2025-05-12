An Innovative And Enchanting North Carolina Eco-Hotel Is 'Paper-Less, Vegan, Minimal, And Tropical'
When a hotel has a 4.9 rating on TripAdvisor and well over a hundred reviews, it's worth reading about. When the hotel looks as cute as a button and offers unusual amenities, it's worth checking out... then literally checking in. Dreamers BnB, an adorable boutique hotel in Wilmington, North Carolina, is exactly that property. Not far from America's best riverfront walk near locally-owned shops and restaurants in a historic downtown, Dreamers is located close to everything you want to see, but is so comfortable and chic you may not even want to leave the room.
Designed in a fully modernized, Victorian-era house with a keen eye for complementary colors, inspiring lighting, chic aesthetics, and creature comforts, Dreamers is truly elevating the bar for bed-and-breakfasts. Dreamers got its start as part of a brand of DreamersWelcome, a chain of unique, vegan-forward, eco-friendly, and LGBTQIA-friendly boutique hotels. Wilmington's Dreamers in particular made it onto some "best of" lists, including Forks Over Knives' "7 Plant-Based Resorts on our Bucket List." In 2025, the Wilmington hotel left the DreamersWelcome umbrella and procured new ownership, but kept its design-forward aesthetic and commitment to the modern traveler, rebranding under the name Dreamers BnB. Now, you can now book directly through their website or through third-party websites like Hotels.com.
Dreamers offers a variety of custom suites and unique amenities
When booking a room at Dreamers BnB, you have five suite options, all custom designed in former bedrooms of its historic Victorian house, furnished with unique names to match. The classic "Dreamer Suite," overlooking the garden, is a light, natural-toned room featuring 10-foot-high ceilings and large bay windows, plus an "original hand-carved fireplace" and a bar cart. Don't forget the bathroom with its Versace wallpaper and iconic claw-foot tub. "The Visionary," painted in an ultramarine blue from wall to ceiling, is accented with marble, gold, and velvet furniture. All of these rooms have their bathrooms en-suite, and feature rain showers and tubs, plus special soaps created by independent artisans. If you can't decide which room you like best, you can reserve dates at the "Run of House" rate, which allows for the small hotel to have flexibility with its limited room supply but promises to give you the best room available at the time.
Dreamers BnB delivers on its name, serving complimentary or custom-ordered breakfast each morning either to your room or outside in the lush garden. The hotel prides itself on preparing its food in-house, emphasizing seasonally-changing menus that are fresh and healthy based on what's available, and the kitchen accommodates allergies and dietary restrictions, including vegan and gluten-free diets.
Rates at the Dreamers BnB depend on time of year, but rooms at Dreamers tend to average $275-$325/per night as of the time of writing. Free additional amenities include AC in all rooms, beautifully curated common spaces to promote Hygge, maps of the neighborhood, and free parking nearby. There's also a design store next to the lobby featuring local art and more. Other amenities include in-room massages, yoga classes, optional airport pickups with the hotel's private driver, on-site parking, and laundry, for additional costs.
If you do want to leave your Dreamers room, there's plenty to see within walking distance
Downtown Wilmington and its Riverwalk is a delightful, historic area, and it is completely walkable for travelers staying at Dreamers BnB. Head down toward the Cape Fear River and you'll find the Burgwin-Wright House, Wilmington's only Colonial-era house open for admission. If you're in town on a Sunday, check out Wilmington's free historic walking tours, led by the Historic Wilmington Foundation, or download the app for purchase-able tours and one free tour of historic Wilmington. There are also excellent paid tours if you're looking to get more historic experience in downtown Wilmington. For something different, Edge of Urge is an amazing boutique store featuring tons of novelty gifts, quirky items, and local souvenirs. Hidden Grounds Coffee is a very cool, T-Rex themed cafe with specialty lattes and a darling backyard for sitting and sipping just two blocks away from the water. Next door, Banter is a great spot for wine or a cocktail. Papercut Books is just down the block and features a friendly vibe and plenty of reading.
Head east away from the river and you'll find, also within close walking distance, the Bellamy Mansion Museum, the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science, and Hi-Wire Brewing, an Asheville-based, award-winning North Carolina favorite.
Dreamers is only about five miles — a 12-minute drive — from Wilmington International Airport, and about two hours by car from Raleigh, North Carolina's capital and nearest big city. It's about 10 miles from Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina's best beach town for summer charm, another fun, walkable area with tons of shops and restaurants right on the beach that is a great spot to visit if you have a couple of days in the area.