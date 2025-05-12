An Innovative And Enchanting North Carolina Eco-Hotel Is 'Paper-Less, Vegan, Minimal, And Tropical'

When booking a room at Dreamers BnB, you have five suite options, all custom designed in former bedrooms of its historic Victorian house, furnished with unique names to match. The classic "Dreamer Suite," overlooking the garden, is a light, natural-toned room featuring 10-foot-high ceilings and large bay windows, plus an "original hand-carved fireplace" and a bar cart. Don't forget the bathroom with its Versace wallpaper and iconic claw-foot tub. "The Visionary," painted in an ultramarine blue from wall to ceiling, is accented with marble, gold, and velvet furniture. All of these rooms have their bathrooms en-suite, and feature rain showers and tubs, plus special soaps created by independent artisans. If you can't decide which room you like best, you can reserve dates at the "Run of House" rate, which allows for the small hotel to have flexibility with its limited room supply but promises to give you the best room available at the time.

Dreamers BnB delivers on its name, serving complimentary or custom-ordered breakfast each morning either to your room or outside in the lush garden. The hotel prides itself on preparing its food in-house, emphasizing seasonally-changing menus that are fresh and healthy based on what's available, and the kitchen accommodates allergies and dietary restrictions, including vegan and gluten-free diets.

Rates at the Dreamers BnB depend on time of year, but rooms at Dreamers tend to average $275-$325/per night as of the time of writing. Free additional amenities include AC in all rooms, beautifully curated common spaces to promote Hygge, maps of the neighborhood, and free parking nearby. There's also a design store next to the lobby featuring local art and more. Other amenities include in-room massages, yoga classes, optional airport pickups with the hotel's private driver, on-site parking, and laundry, for additional costs.