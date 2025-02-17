America's Best Riverfront Walk Is A North Carolina Gem Packed With Locally-Owned Shops And Food

Officially, the Riverwalk spans from Nun Street in the south to the Isabel Holmes Bridge in the north. Speaking of the bridge, if you want to enjoy some natural scenery, start your journey next to it at Riverfront Park. This park is a fantastic place to catch a live show, thanks to its massive outdoor amphitheater and abundant lawns that are perfect for blankets and folding chairs. There's also an interactive water feature so guests (especially little children) can get wet and beat the summer heat.

From the park, you can head over to grab a bite at Marina Grill as you look out over the water. Further down, you'll pass by the Railroad Museum, which contains a real 110-year-old steam powered train that visitors can walk through. If you stop at the museum, you may be hungry or thirsty afterward, if so, stop into either the German Cafe (for some brats or schnitzel) or Paddy's Hollow Restaurant and Pub for a hamburger or drink. As you approach Chestnut Street, you'll be at the halfway point of the Riverwalk where you can see the impressive Battleship North Carolina across the river.

If you're trying to see as much of the river as possible, you can book a spot on a Cape Fear Riverboat. These cruises go up and down the river, giving you an insider's look at the city and its history. Sunset cruises are highly popular and sell out quickly. After your boat tour, you can finish your Riverwalk adventure at either Elijah's Oyster and Fish Camp or the Pilot House, both of which are riverside restaurants.