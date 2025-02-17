America's Best Riverfront Walk Is A North Carolina Gem Packed With Locally-Owned Shops And Food
As with most coastal states, North Carolina has a diverse selection of cities and towns along its vast shoreline. From the carless paradise full of pretty beaches that is Bald Head Island to the northern tip of the Outer Banks, each spot is a unique slice of paradise. One of the biggest coastal cities in North Carolina also has something else to offer — a vibrant riverfront district with spectacular views and tons of local flavor. In fact, Wilmington, North Carolina, sits at the southern tip of the state, about an hour from the border with South Carolina. Although the city is at the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, it also runs along the Cape Fear River, giving it a unique topography that you can't find in other cities within the state.
Next to the river, you'll find the Wilmington Riverwalk. This stretch of the city spans just over two miles and has some of the best views in the area. Because the riverwalk faces west, dusk is the best time to stroll along the pathway so you can witness the sunset over the river with your family or travel partner. But besides the sunset, there's plenty more to see at the Riverwalk and no trip to Wilmington is complete without spending at least a day exploring everything this area has to offer. So, let's put on our best walking shoes and see what's in store.
Getting to know the Wilmington Riverwalk
Officially, the Riverwalk spans from Nun Street in the south to the Isabel Holmes Bridge in the north. Speaking of the bridge, if you want to enjoy some natural scenery, start your journey next to it at Riverfront Park. This park is a fantastic place to catch a live show, thanks to its massive outdoor amphitheater and abundant lawns that are perfect for blankets and folding chairs. There's also an interactive water feature so guests (especially little children) can get wet and beat the summer heat.
From the park, you can head over to grab a bite at Marina Grill as you look out over the water. Further down, you'll pass by the Railroad Museum, which contains a real 110-year-old steam powered train that visitors can walk through. If you stop at the museum, you may be hungry or thirsty afterward, if so, stop into either the German Cafe (for some brats or schnitzel) or Paddy's Hollow Restaurant and Pub for a hamburger or drink. As you approach Chestnut Street, you'll be at the halfway point of the Riverwalk where you can see the impressive Battleship North Carolina across the river.
If you're trying to see as much of the river as possible, you can book a spot on a Cape Fear Riverboat. These cruises go up and down the river, giving you an insider's look at the city and its history. Sunset cruises are highly popular and sell out quickly. After your boat tour, you can finish your Riverwalk adventure at either Elijah's Oyster and Fish Camp or the Pilot House, both of which are riverside restaurants.
Adding the Wilmington Riverwalk to your next North Carolina vacation
The best way to get to Wilmington is to fly into the Wilmington International Airport. From there, it's only about a 15-minute drive to the Riverwalk. There are multiple places to stay along the Riverwalk, such as the Embassy Suites, Best Western, or Aloft. There are also many other hotels further in the city. Exploring the Riverwalk will require about a day or two, depending on what you choose to see and how long you take with each activity. As mentioned, dusk is a fantastic time to walk along the river's edge. So, spend your day or early afternoon checking out the three nearby beaches until evening, when the lights of the city and the setting sun combine to make for some incredible views and photo opportunities on the Riverwalk.
Wilmington can also act as a home base for other day trips and activities in North Carolina. For example, you can follow the river down to Southport, one of North Carolina's oldest and happiest coastal towns. Or, if you're itching to hit the beach, you can drive east and head over to the best seaside town oozing with summer charm, Wrightsville Beach. Overall, this whole section of the state has a lot to offer, no matter what kind of vacation you're looking for.