Guatemala's 'Most Magical Hotel' Is A Breathtaking Hideaway On A Scenic Lakeside Cliff
Lake Atitlán, the deepest and probably best-known lake in Central America, was formed out of a super volcano whose chambers collapsed to form a caldera 84,000 years ago. Oft-compared to Italy's Lake Como, this Guatemalan charmer has been referred to as the world's most beautiful lake — for good reason. Located in the gorgeous Guatemalan highlands, the lake is filled with cool, green freshwater that offers abundant outdoor activities. It's surrounded not only by charming Maya towns but also three active volcanoes: San Pedro, Tolimán, and Atitlán. And perched on a scenic cliff within this lake, only accessible via boat, is La Casa del Mundo, what can only be called the country's "most magical hotel."
La Casa del Mundo translates to "the world's home," and it is certainly that: the property attracts visitors from all over the globe. According to the hotel's website, this "is a place where diverse cultures come together to relax, share experiences and enjoy the gems of Lake Atitlan." One of the special ways that La Casa del Mundo accomplishes this is through their family-style dinners, which take place at a communal table. Here, bread is broken and guests are invited to share both their stories and the delicious food (all sourced locally from a nearby Indigenous market).
The 26 rooms here were carved one by one into the cliffs and range in height from 100 to 250 feet. Due to its steep perch, the hotel isn't universally accessible, unfortunately. The rooms can only be reached by climbing several winding sets of stone stairs, and for certain rooms, expect to ascend literally hundreds of steps. That being said, if you don't mind the frequent StairMaster workouts, a stay at this breathtaking hideaway will give you Como-esque views and a relaxing and memorable city escape.
Staying at La Casa del Mundo
The hotel offers three categories of rooms for you to choose from: 12 Economy, seven Standard, and seven Suites. Each comes with a comfortable bed and basic furnishings. Every room is decorated with fresh flowers, traditional Mayan art, and colorful, local fabrics that give it personality, so even within the same category, all rooms are unique.
The Economy option — cute and cozy, with a shared bathroom, and perfect for travelers on a budget — is the most affordable, costing $65 a night (at the time of this writing). Standard rooms are $118 per night and are bigger. They come with a private bathroom and a patio area. Meanwhile, the luxurious Suites will set you back $145, but they are the most spacious and comfortable option. Suites can accommodate up to two adults and two children, and they include an ensuite bathroom with toiletries and a private balcony, from which you can enjoy epic vistas of the lake and volcanoes in the distance.
Because of the hotel's remote location, note that if you're out exploring, you'll need to ensure that you catch the last public boat of the day. They leave from the towns of Panajachel (Pana) and San Pedro La Laguna (San Pedro) at 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., respectively. In the other direction, they run every half hour between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from the former, and between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. from the latter. Both places are certainly worth a visit on their own, too. Pana has a lively nightlife, with plenty of bars and restaurants, and is the best place to find souvenirs and handicrafts. Meanwhile, San Pedro, a backpacker-friendly lake town with bohemian vibes, is one of the most stunning, highly-rated destinations in Central America for solo travelers.
Planning your visit to La Casa del Mundo and Lake Atitlán, Guatemala
To get into Guatemala, you'll fly into the country's largest airport, Aeropuerto Internacional La Aurora (GUA) in Guatemala City, the capital. There are direct flights from several American hubs, including Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles, all of which get you to your destination within five hours. From there, the hotel can arrange a private shuttle for an additional fee, as long as you book well in advance. You can also rent a car from the airport, which is not the most common way to get around, but is still possible — you can park your vehicle at Kayucos Marina, close to the public boat dock in Panajachel.
To get to Lake Atitlán, you can take a shared shuttle or local transport, known colloquially as "chicken buses." Named for the bird often brought on board by passengers, these are former U.S. school buses, painted in bright colors to attract customers, which now operate as Central America's primary form of public transportation. They are your cheapest — but also least comfortable and safe — option to reach the lake. The buses get packed, driving can be dangerous, crime is not uncommon, and your luggage will be placed on top, where you can't monitor it. However, it is an experience, and it's the way that locals travel — just be aware that you are taking a risk.
Both buses and shuttles are available from several places, including Antigua, the charming former capital and one of the best cities to retire to in Central America. From Antigua, it will take over two hours to get to Panajachel. And from there, you can reach La Casa del Mundo by private boat, which the hotel can arrange, or by the more affordable public boat.