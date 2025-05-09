Guatemala's 'Most Magical Hotel' Is A Breathtaking Hideaway On A Scenic Lakeside Cliff

Lake Atitlán, the deepest and probably best-known lake in Central America, was formed out of a super volcano whose chambers collapsed to form a caldera 84,000 years ago. Oft-compared to Italy's Lake Como, this Guatemalan charmer has been referred to as the world's most beautiful lake — for good reason. Located in the gorgeous Guatemalan highlands, the lake is filled with cool, green freshwater that offers abundant outdoor activities. It's surrounded not only by charming Maya towns but also three active volcanoes: San Pedro, Tolimán, and Atitlán. And perched on a scenic cliff within this lake, only accessible via boat, is La Casa del Mundo, what can only be called the country's "most magical hotel."

La Casa del Mundo translates to "the world's home," and it is certainly that: the property attracts visitors from all over the globe. According to the hotel's website, this "is a place where diverse cultures come together to relax, share experiences and enjoy the gems of Lake Atitlan." One of the special ways that La Casa del Mundo accomplishes this is through their family-style dinners, which take place at a communal table. Here, bread is broken and guests are invited to share both their stories and the delicious food (all sourced locally from a nearby Indigenous market).

The 26 rooms here were carved one by one into the cliffs and range in height from 100 to 250 feet. Due to its steep perch, the hotel isn't universally accessible, unfortunately. The rooms can only be reached by climbing several winding sets of stone stairs, and for certain rooms, expect to ascend literally hundreds of steps. That being said, if you don't mind the frequent StairMaster workouts, a stay at this breathtaking hideaway will give you Como-esque views and a relaxing and memorable city escape.