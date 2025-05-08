California's 'Spanish Village By The Sea' Between LA And San Diego Offers Beautiful Beach Camping

The Pacific coastline between Los Angeles and San Diego is beautiful and busy, especially around popular hot spots like La Jolla and Laguna Beach. But a handful of lesser-known California beach towns remain blissfully off the tourist radar, including the low-key surf town of San Clemente.

The southernmost town in Orange County overlooks San Clemente State Beach, a mile-long stretch known for its dramatic bluffs and surf breaks. Its windswept shoreline is a fantastic place for water sports, picnics, and hiking — and if you've planned ahead, you can even sleep under the stars at the popular state park-run campsite.

Whether you're thinking of a weekend stay or a day trip from the city, San Clemente is easily accessible. The most memorable way to arrive is by train: San Clemente is a stop on the Pacific Surfliner, Amtrak's scenic coastal service between San Luis Obispo and San Diego. If you're driving, it's roughly an hour-long trip from either LA or San Diego, depending on traffic, and a 30-minute ride from John Wayne Airport.