Hidden In Oregon's High Desert Is A Little City With Hot Springs, Ancient Caves, And Unmatched Beauty

Once you're in Paisley, the first thing you'll want to do is simply look around and take it all in — the wide open space, the mountains, the trees. It's both peaceful enough to sit there and nature-watch for a while and inviting enough that you can't help but want to go on out and explore. It's probably best to start with the exploration, as there's so much to see, and then relax and spend some time in the idyllic settings you'll discover.

Paisley is home to the Paisley Caves, a series of ancient caverns where multiple important archeological finds have been uncovered. Here, archaeologists have found evidence of human life going back more than 14,000 years, the oldest such discovered remains in the Western Hemisphere. You can venture through the rocky, rough terrain and take a peek at the caves yourself to see the famed site during your visit.

You'll see a whole other kind of landscape when you head to one of the area's nature preserves, like the Fremont-Winema National Forest or the Lake Abert & Abert Rim Watchable Wildlife Area. Check out the latter to find one of the United States' highest fault scarps as well as prime birdwatching locations. As for the forest, while you won't be able to traverse anywhere close to its entirety due to it comprising a whopping 2.3 million acres, there are plenty of hiking and biking trails, so you can take in as much of the region's unmatched beauty as you can get through. There are also locations for hunting and fishing throughout the forest. While you're there (and in Paisley, in general), make sure to not only look around you but also up, as this area is part of the world's largest Dark Sky Sanctuary, offering unrivaled starry night skies.