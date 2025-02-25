Oregon's Impressive Answer To The Australian Outback Is The World's Largest Dark Sky Sanctuary
In March 2024, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) designated Oregon's Outback as the largest International Dark Sky Sanctuary in existence. Spanning 2.5 million acres across Lake County, this vast and remote stretch of high desert now holds the title for the most extensive protected dark-sky area on the planet. Oregon's skies have been widely recognized as some of the darkest, clearest night skies in the world, comparatively free from urban light pollution. On a clear night, visitors can experience awe-inspiring views of the Milky Way, planets and stars, and even deep-space celestial objects, including nebulae and galaxies, with the naked eye.
The effort to secure this designation was no small feat. Local tribal communities, land agencies, grassroots organizations, and government bodies came together to create a light management plan, retrofit lighting fixtures, and conduct educational outreach to bring it all together in a multi-year push. The IDA's recognition is expected to increase tourism to the region, drawing in visitors from across the world to witness unparalleled astronomy and astrophotography opportunities.
But Oregon's Outback — the United State's version of the Australian Outback's dark sky reserves — was a standout destination already. The high desert, scrub-populated landscape includes valleys, mountains, and basins that constitute a gorgeously familiar topography for anyone who's braved the Australian Outback. American road trippers may be familiar with the Outback Scenic Byway. It's a stunning route that winds through lava fields and volcanic formations (not unlike the state's famed Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway). The quiet, artsy towns that dot the central Oregon landscape are truly serene getaways in and of themselves. But now that its skies are an official attraction, there's even more reason to visit the great Oregonian Outback.
The best stargazing in the Oregon Outback
Several locations throughout the Oregon Outback provide exceptional vantage points for stargazing, and Fort Rock State Natural Area is a great place to start. The striking remains of a volcanic crater rising from the desert floor constitute Fort Rock itself, and the site is as dramatic as any if you're looking to get in some long-exposure photography of the night sky.
Hart Mountain National Antelope Refuge is another fantastic spot for viewing the cosmos. The refuge rests atop the expansive Warner Valley, and visitors looking for a unique stay can check out the nearby Hot Springs Campground. The amenities here are quite basic, but the campground makes up for its simplicity with warm mineral baths. Be sure to check whether it's open, however, as wildfires lead to temporary closures. The Oregon Outback's dark sky region is dotted with fire lookouts that make excellent stargazing outposts, including the Drake Peak Lookout to the southwest of Hart Mountain. These spots are high up and have unobstructed views of their surroundings.
Timing is crucial to get the most out of your stargazing experience. The best conditions occur under the new moon, which ensures the darkest possible skies. Summer months tend to provide clearer weather and warmer, more comfortable nights. Dark sky regions allow you to see much with the unaided eye, but bringing a telescope or binoculars is never a bad idea. Wanderlust Tours, which operates out of the nearby town of Bend, is a good option for those who want the stargazing experience but would rather leave the planning and logistics to the experts.
Looking beyond the stars in Oregon's Outback
While the Oregon Outback is now internationally recognized for its pristine skies, the region offers far more than just incredible stargazing. This vast, rugged landscape is a dream for road-trippers and hikers, too. A great way to take in the scenery is by driving down the Oregon Outback Scenic Byway, a breathtaking 171-mile route that takes you along the southwest edge of the state's new dark sky sanctuary. The route is actually a fantastic way to make it to Fort Rock and Summer Lake, both stellar stargazing locations within the sanctuary. The latter features the Summer Lake Wildlife Area and the Lodge at Summer Lake, a rustic retreat that provides easy access to the area's best outdoor activities.
The Lodge at Summer Lake is a convenient base for exploring the outback, with private cabins, a nearby bass pond, and an on-site restaurant serving fresh meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Situated across from the wildlife area, it's a prime spot for birdwatching, too. For travelers flying in, the nearest major airport is the Eugene Airport, a couple of hours' drive away. The regional Redmond Municipal Airport is a little closer.
From scenic drives to multi-day wilderness treks, Oregon's Outback is one of the United States' true outdoor gems, and the addition of its dark sky status only adds to its allure. What's even more inspiring is that the 2.5 million-acre sanctuary represents only the first phase of a multi-stage plan to expand the Oregon Outback International Dark Sky Sanctuary to 11.4 million acres in total. Until then, make sure to check out Oregon's other travel standouts, like Seaside, a favorite coastal vacation spot that offers beaches, beauty, and carnival-style games.