Oregon's Impressive Answer To The Australian Outback Is The World's Largest Dark Sky Sanctuary

In March 2024, the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) designated Oregon's Outback as the largest International Dark Sky Sanctuary in existence. Spanning 2.5 million acres across Lake County, this vast and remote stretch of high desert now holds the title for the most extensive protected dark-sky area on the planet. Oregon's skies have been widely recognized as some of the darkest, clearest night skies in the world, comparatively free from urban light pollution. On a clear night, visitors can experience awe-inspiring views of the Milky Way, planets and stars, and even deep-space celestial objects, including nebulae and galaxies, with the naked eye.

The effort to secure this designation was no small feat. Local tribal communities, land agencies, grassroots organizations, and government bodies came together to create a light management plan, retrofit lighting fixtures, and conduct educational outreach to bring it all together in a multi-year push. The IDA's recognition is expected to increase tourism to the region, drawing in visitors from across the world to witness unparalleled astronomy and astrophotography opportunities.

But Oregon's Outback — the United State's version of the Australian Outback's dark sky reserves — was a standout destination already. The high desert, scrub-populated landscape includes valleys, mountains, and basins that constitute a gorgeously familiar topography for anyone who's braved the Australian Outback. American road trippers may be familiar with the Outback Scenic Byway. It's a stunning route that winds through lava fields and volcanic formations (not unlike the state's famed Cascade Lakes Scenic Byway). The quiet, artsy towns that dot the central Oregon landscape are truly serene getaways in and of themselves. But now that its skies are an official attraction, there's even more reason to visit the great Oregonian Outback.