Canada's Island Retreat Is A Premier Tourist Spot With Rustic Stays, World-Class Food, And Natural Beauty
Canada has the longest coastline in the world, with over 151,000 miles, in part due to the thousands of islands that are scattered around the country. The province of Newfoundland is known for its special culture, and there's one destination here that offers a truly authentic getaway for tourists: Battle Harbour. This tiny village is a National Historic District located on Battle Island, welcoming visitors for stays between spring and fall. Battle Harbour was established in the 1770s as a fishing village, and flourished with the cod fishing industry in the 19th and early 20th centuries.
Getting to Battle Harbour is an adventure in and of itself: the community is located 9 miles off the coast, accessed on a one-hour ferry journey from Mary's Harbour. You'll need to put in serious effort to get to Mary's Harbour, too. The most straightforward option is to fly into Happy Valley-Goose Bay and rent a car for the five-hour drive to Mary's Harbour. If you're traveling from Newfoundland, take the ferry from St. Barbe to Blanc-Sablon across the border in neighboring Quebec, and then drive for about two hours to Mary's Harbour. But those who make the journey to Battle Harbour will be rewarded with a unique experience: visitor numbers are limited to only 30 per night, meaning this is one place that absolutely won't see huge crowds.
Cozy accommodations and fresh cuisine at Battle Harbour
Spending the night in Battle Harbour is an unforgettable experience. The visitor accommodations on the island are cottages and inns that were formerly private residences of its 19th-century inhabitants. While the properties are rustic — there's no radio, TV, or Wi-Fi — they offer guests a historic and cozy stay, mixing modern comforts with a charming, old-world ambience. Guests check in at the General Store upon arriving on the island.
Dining is a communal experience at Battle Harbour. All meals — breakfast, lunch, and dinner — are served at set times, with everyone eating together at long shared tables in the dining room. The talented local chefs dish up a feast for guests, focusing on classic regional dishes. Homemade buns and potatoes are served alongside fresh fish, seafood chowder, and a tasty bakeapple cobbler. Meeting and connecting with both Battle Harbour residents and other travelers is a highlight of these meals, leaving visitors with special memories from their shared mealtimes.
Discover Battle Harbour's natural attractions
There are plenty of historic buildings to visit and learn about at Battle Harbour, but be sure to experience the islands' natural beauty, too. There's a short one-hour hiking trail (just over a mile long) that takes you around the entire island — it's not that big, after all. As you explore the landscape, keep your eyes peeled for Battle Island's wildlife. You might spot arctic foxes and bald eagles; the ferry crossing is a great opportunity to look for dolphins, whales, and seals. Hikers can take a boat across the water to the nearby Great Caribou Island, which has even more trails. Routes aren't very well-signposted, so be prepared to brush up on your navigational skills.
Canadian islands such as Baffin Island are known for their prime conditions for seeing the northern lights, and Battle Harbour is no exception. Light pollution is minimal — there are no street lights here — so it's a top spot to catch a glimpse of the shimmering lights dancing across the sky. The Northern Lights usually occur between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.; even if they don't make an appearance, it's still worth staying up past bedtime to see the clear, starry night sky in this remote, peaceful destination.