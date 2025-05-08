Canada's Island Retreat Is A Premier Tourist Spot With Rustic Stays, World-Class Food, And Natural Beauty

Canada has the longest coastline in the world, with over 151,000 miles, in part due to the thousands of islands that are scattered around the country. The province of Newfoundland is known for its special culture, and there's one destination here that offers a truly authentic getaway for tourists: Battle Harbour. This tiny village is a National Historic District located on Battle Island, welcoming visitors for stays between spring and fall. Battle Harbour was established in the 1770s as a fishing village, and flourished with the cod fishing industry in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Getting to Battle Harbour is an adventure in and of itself: the community is located 9 miles off the coast, accessed on a one-hour ferry journey from Mary's Harbour. You'll need to put in serious effort to get to Mary's Harbour, too. The most straightforward option is to fly into Happy Valley-Goose Bay and rent a car for the five-hour drive to Mary's Harbour. If you're traveling from Newfoundland, take the ferry from St. Barbe to Blanc-Sablon across the border in neighboring Quebec, and then drive for about two hours to Mary's Harbour. But those who make the journey to Battle Harbour will be rewarded with a unique experience: visitor numbers are limited to only 30 per night, meaning this is one place that absolutely won't see huge crowds.