Venice's Exclusive Island Retreat Is This Luxurious Italian Resort Blending Escape And Accessibility

The centuries-old canals and magnificent Renaissance architecture of Venice have long drawn travelers to the picturesque lagoon city. However, the city's breathtaking beauty also has a downside: It has become one of the most 'overtouristed' places in Europe. Despite the significant crowds and high prices, Venice's timeless appeal still beckons, but savvy travelers should plan their trip to the city wisely. While Venice can get clogged with day trippers, avoid the worst of Venice's crowds with Rick Steves' simple suggestion: Stay overnight.

And the perfect place to do that is the private island resort of San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice, which is removed from the city's bustle, but within a 10-minute boat ride of Piazza San Marco. The island boasts a rich history and was settled in the 12th century when San Clemente Church was constructed, named for Pope Clement I. Today, the five-star retreat houses nearly 200 accommodations, restaurants and bars, a pampering spa, outdoor swimming pool, and 15 acres of lush gardens. While guests can stay happily ensconced on property, complimentary boats run about every 30 minutes to and from Piazza San Marco. After a day of exploration, San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice is a welcome and tranquil respite.

Despite its secluded nature, the palace hotel is easy to reach and just a 30-minute boat ride from Venice's Marco Polo International Airport. It's open seasonally from April through October, which coincides with the best time to visit Venice.