Venice's Exclusive Island Retreat Is This Luxurious Italian Resort Blending Escape And Accessibility
The centuries-old canals and magnificent Renaissance architecture of Venice have long drawn travelers to the picturesque lagoon city. However, the city's breathtaking beauty also has a downside: It has become one of the most 'overtouristed' places in Europe. Despite the significant crowds and high prices, Venice's timeless appeal still beckons, but savvy travelers should plan their trip to the city wisely. While Venice can get clogged with day trippers, avoid the worst of Venice's crowds with Rick Steves' simple suggestion: Stay overnight.
And the perfect place to do that is the private island resort of San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice, which is removed from the city's bustle, but within a 10-minute boat ride of Piazza San Marco. The island boasts a rich history and was settled in the 12th century when San Clemente Church was constructed, named for Pope Clement I. Today, the five-star retreat houses nearly 200 accommodations, restaurants and bars, a pampering spa, outdoor swimming pool, and 15 acres of lush gardens. While guests can stay happily ensconced on property, complimentary boats run about every 30 minutes to and from Piazza San Marco. After a day of exploration, San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice is a welcome and tranquil respite.
Despite its secluded nature, the palace hotel is easy to reach and just a 30-minute boat ride from Venice's Marco Polo International Airport. It's open seasonally from April through October, which coincides with the best time to visit Venice.
Staying at San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice
Upon arrival by boat at the San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice, guests are transported to an exclusive world redolent of La Serenissima's riches. The hotel's pink-hued main building abuts the elegant facade of the San Clemente Church, inside of which are spectacular frescoes and a beautiful chapel that was added on in the 1600s.
The hotel's 200 rooms, suites, and residences are refined sanctuaries, kitted out with all the modern amenities, but maintaining a distinct sense of place. Lavish silks, gilded mirrors, and Venetian windows frame beautiful lagoon views. "I absolutely love staying at the San Clemente Palace, a haven of peace, tranquility and beauty away from the crowds of Venice," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The rooms are spacious and have beautiful bathrooms and are completely silent at night."
For large groups or families, the hotel offers sprawling, multi-bedroom residences that can sleep up to 20 guests. The pinnacle of Venetian living is found at the San Clemente Palazzo, an ultra-exclusive abode that has its own private pier and elevator, panoramic vistas, and butler service.
Mornings begin at the Insieme restaurant with a bountiful breakfast buffet to fuel a day of sightseeing. After a short 10-minute boat ride, you can discover all of Venice's iconic landmarks, such as the opulent Palazzo Ducale and La Fenice Opera House, one of the most famous and renowned landmarks' in Italian theater history. After cruising back to San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice in the afternoon, take a swim in the large outdoor pool or indulge in a treatment at the Longevity Spa. End the day with an aperitif as the sun sets over Venice at the alfresco Sunset Bar before savoring a delicious Italian feast at the hotel's Aquarella restaurant, which boasts spectacular Venetian vistas.