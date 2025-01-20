The floating city of Venice has long lured travelers for its beautiful architecture, rich art history, and iconic gondolas puttering through the lagoon. Among its greatest architectural triumphs is the Teatro La Fenice, considered "one of the most famous and renowned landmarks in the history of Italian theatre and in the history of opera as a whole" according to the local Corte di Gabriela Luxury Botique Hotel.

The theater was originally built in the late 18th century after the Teatro San Benedetto, once Venice's leading opera house, burned down. La Fenice translates to "phoenix" in Italian, and the name signifies the theater's rebirth. Throughout the second half of the 19th century, the star of Teatro La Fenice was Giuseppe Verdi, who was commissioned by the opera house to compose five operas, including "Rigoletto" and "La Traviata." Unfortunately, arsonists were suspected to have set Teatro La Fenice on fire in 1996, and everything was destroyed except the facade and walls. The grand institution finally rose from the ashes again when it was rebuilt and reopened in 2003. Today, travelers can tour Teatro La Fenice's extravagantly gilded theater or sit in one of its 1,000 seats for a performance. And as the city of Venice is slowly sinking, Rick Steves recommends visiting this mesmerizing city while you still can.

Teatro La Fenice is situated in the heart of Venice in the district of San Marco. It is located about a 15-minute drive from Venice's Marco Polo International Airport. You can visit the opera house for self-guided tours daily from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. or attend one of the theater's operas, concerts, or ballets.