One Of Kauai's Stunning South Shore Towns Is Beloved For Its Unmatched Hawaii-Grown Coffee
When you think of Hawaii, a steady flow of fruity, umbrella cocktails may come to mind. But there's another drink grown from a humble bean that is the state's crown jewel and an economic engine: coffee. Found on the drier south shore of Kauai, the area around the rural town of Ele'ele is the country's top producer of coffee thanks to the Kauai Coffee Company, whose 4 million coffee trees thrive in the same conditions and topography of sunshine, breezy days, and volcanic landscapes that draw about 1.2 million visitors per year to Kauai.
With a population of about 2,200, Ele'ele and its minimal offerings are a complement to Kauai's more breathtaking scenes, like the cascading twin spouts at the stunning Wailua River State Park, and you'll find plenty of nearby attractions worth a visit with the help of a car and GPS.
Lihue Airport is the only airport in Kauai and is about 18 miles east of Ele'ele. Hotels and resorts cluster around Poipu Beach and Shipwreck Beach just 25 minutes south of the airport and roughly 20 minutes from Ele'ele. At the oceanfront Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, you can float by caves in the lazy river, go down a 150-foot waterslide, or soak up some rays in the saltwater lagoon. Condo options and activities, such as hula and ukulele lessons, at the Hilton Vacation Club The Point at Poipu Kauai are great for families.
Take a tour of the coffee farm in Ele'ele
A trip to Ele'ele is a great interlude on a road trip to the island's best natural wonders, and you should start your visit at Kauai Coffee. Formerly known as McBryde Sugar Company, which began in 1899 when about 100,000 acres of sugar cane fields covered Kauai, the plantation pivoted to its new name and focus in 1987 as the sugar boom soured due to the rising costs for labor, land, and water.
Today, you can get the scoop on the company's fascinating history, try complimentary java samples (including flavored options like chocolate macadamia nut and coconut caramel), and buy treats to take home. Take the free, self-guided walking tour which will ground you (pun intended) in the coffee basics of blossoming, harvesting, processing, and roasting of the company's five coffee bean varietals grown on 3,100 acres. A one-hour, open-air truck farm tour is also ideal for families. As of this writing, prices are $50 for adults and $45 for children ages 8 to 18 (younger kids aren't permitted).
Once properly caffeinated, you can drive through an industrial part of town to Glass Beach to hunt for any remaining pieces of colorful sea glass formed from the trash that once littered the shoreline before the arrival of the island's landfill. You can also pay your respects to the workers — once numbering up to 1,500 — of the sugar cane fields at nearby McBryde Sugar Plantation Cemetery. A number of them hailed from Japan and other Asian countries and actually lived onsite and then died there. Perched on an ocean bluff with tombstones in Japanese and English, the cemetery hadn't been kept up until 2013 when a visitor discovered the gravesite and began clearing the brush.
Other activities in and around Ele'ele
Before leaving Ele'ele, stop by the Port Allen pier, where you can book sailing tours to experience the unparalleled views of the Na Pali Coast. You can only see Na Pali, a 17-mile span of coastline, via boat and helicopter tours or hiking. Captain Andy's, a Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Award winner, offers four-hour sunset dinner cruises, which can include filet mignon and mai tais, on a catamaran. The company also offers snorkel excursions with a barbecue lunch on a 65-foot catamaran where you can swim in the water and — if you're lucky — spot whales, dolphins, and sea turtles. Make sure to bring extra towels in case of unexpected Hawaii rain. If you're still hungry after, follow your nose into Kauai Chocolate Company in the Port Allen Marina Center for chocolate ice cream and other fudgy treats.
Just next to Ele'ele is Hawaii's "Biggest Little Town," Hanapepe, known for its Friday night art walks. Snap a shot on the Hanapepe Swinging Bridge, which spans the Hanapepe River. Then, wander through the galleries, such as Troy Carney Art, known for beachy, gold leaf prints, or Light Source Photography, featuring Kauai-based Lee Scott's dynamic nature photos. You can also grab take-out meals of authentic Hawaiian cuisine at Bobbie's, beloved for its hefty portions of huli huli chicken (a variation on teriyaki) and pulled pork. If you're craving seafood, you can order sushi, including the honorary Hanapepe roll with shrimp tempura and eel, at Japanese Grandma's Café. For dessert, pop into the family-owned Kauai Kookie Factory for island-inspired treats such as guava macadamia cookies.