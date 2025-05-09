One Of Kauai's Stunning South Shore Towns Is Beloved For Its Unmatched Hawaii-Grown Coffee

When you think of Hawaii, a steady flow of fruity, umbrella cocktails may come to mind. But there's another drink grown from a humble bean that is the state's crown jewel and an economic engine: coffee. Found on the drier south shore of Kauai, the area around the rural town of Ele'ele is the country's top producer of coffee thanks to the Kauai Coffee Company, whose 4 million coffee trees thrive in the same conditions and topography of sunshine, breezy days, and volcanic landscapes that draw about 1.2 million visitors per year to Kauai.

With a population of about 2,200, Ele'ele and its minimal offerings are a complement to Kauai's more breathtaking scenes, like the cascading twin spouts at the stunning Wailua River State Park, and you'll find plenty of nearby attractions worth a visit with the help of a car and GPS.

Lihue Airport is the only airport in Kauai and is about 18 miles east of Ele'ele. Hotels and resorts cluster around Poipu Beach and Shipwreck Beach just 25 minutes south of the airport and roughly 20 minutes from Ele'ele. At the oceanfront Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa, you can float by caves in the lazy river, go down a 150-foot waterslide, or soak up some rays in the saltwater lagoon. Condo options and activities, such as hula and ukulele lessons, at the Hilton Vacation Club The Point at Poipu Kauai are great for families.