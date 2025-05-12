Mississippi's Unique Country Inn Steeped In Blues And Southern Charm Is Beloved By Movie Stars And Musicians

Clarksdale, Mississippi, is often called the birthplace of the blues, not just because of the countless blues artists who got their starts there or who passed through for some late-night gigs, but because of the legend that blues icon Robert Johnson stood at a fabled crossroads and made a deal with the devil in exchange for his supposedly superhuman musical prowess. While this is most likely not true, the tale has cemented this otherwise average-looking southern city's place in American music history. However, there's another, more factual reason why Clarksdale is seen as a mecca for blues musicians and enthusiasts, and that's because of the infamous Shack Up Inn.

Located only about three miles away from the famous site where Johnson (supposedly) attained his immortal status, the Shack Up Inn was a plantation in a past life before being converted to a charmingly rustic Southern-style bed & breakfast in 1998. The living quarters are decorated with recycled materials, found objects, antique appliances, and photographs celebrating Clarksdale's storied musical past. The rundown feel is part of the charm, but don't worry, the environment isn't too outdated, as the rooms do have some contemporary creature comforts like heating and air conditioning. Heck, if it's good enough for an impressive number of movie and music stars, it's probably good enough for you.

The closest airport is Memphis International Airport in Tennessee, which is about a 90-minute drive away (and if you're visiting by car, be sure to take this scenic road trip that connects several iconic music stops). Clarksdale can get extremely humid in the summer months, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or autumn for milder weather. But then again, sweating it out in a hot juke joint with even hotter live music is part of the traditional blues experience, so pick your poison.