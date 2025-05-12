Mississippi's Unique Country Inn Steeped In Blues And Southern Charm Is Beloved By Movie Stars And Musicians
Clarksdale, Mississippi, is often called the birthplace of the blues, not just because of the countless blues artists who got their starts there or who passed through for some late-night gigs, but because of the legend that blues icon Robert Johnson stood at a fabled crossroads and made a deal with the devil in exchange for his supposedly superhuman musical prowess. While this is most likely not true, the tale has cemented this otherwise average-looking southern city's place in American music history. However, there's another, more factual reason why Clarksdale is seen as a mecca for blues musicians and enthusiasts, and that's because of the infamous Shack Up Inn.
Located only about three miles away from the famous site where Johnson (supposedly) attained his immortal status, the Shack Up Inn was a plantation in a past life before being converted to a charmingly rustic Southern-style bed & breakfast in 1998. The living quarters are decorated with recycled materials, found objects, antique appliances, and photographs celebrating Clarksdale's storied musical past. The rundown feel is part of the charm, but don't worry, the environment isn't too outdated, as the rooms do have some contemporary creature comforts like heating and air conditioning. Heck, if it's good enough for an impressive number of movie and music stars, it's probably good enough for you.
The closest airport is Memphis International Airport in Tennessee, which is about a 90-minute drive away (and if you're visiting by car, be sure to take this scenic road trip that connects several iconic music stops). Clarksdale can get extremely humid in the summer months, so it's recommended that you visit in either spring or autumn for milder weather. But then again, sweating it out in a hot juke joint with even hotter live music is part of the traditional blues experience, so pick your poison.
Music is in the air at the Shack Up Inn
Considering the surprising number of A-list musical talent that's played at the Shack Up Inn — including but not limited to Tom Waits, Elvis Costello, Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin, John Mayall, and many others — it makes sense that the kinds of activities that can be enjoyed at this joint would be music-based. For example, you can sign up for the Songs at the Shacks songwriter camp. Participants will learn the craft of songwriting under the guidance of professionals, have the opportunity to perform their works in front of a live audience, and even record an original tune.
There's also the Harmonica Experience, in which, over the course of five days, students will master the basics of this essential blues instrument under the tutelage of experienced coaches. Students jam with one another every day and are even able to jam at iconic blues joints throughout Clarksdale. And then there's the guitar and bass workshop, where axe players of all skill levels learn a variety of blues styles in group and one-on-one sessions. Aspiring musicians participate in "back porch" jam sessions, both with acoustic and electric instruments.
Of course, there's plenty more to do in Clarksdale for blues lovers. The city is home to such illustrious blues venues as the Ground Zero Blues Club (which is co-owned by actor Morgan Freeman), the Bad Apple Blues Club, and Red's. Heck, even many of Clarksdale's eateries have live music playing much of the time, like Hopson Plantation, Levon's Bar & Grill, and Bluesberry Cafe. And if you're looking for some non-blues-related things to do in Mississippi, visit this "cultural mecca of the South" with a lively town square and creative energy.