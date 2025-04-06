This Scenic Road Trip Connects Dollywood, Graceland, And New Orleans' Jazz Scene With Iconic Music Stops

Bleating from the rickety radios of cars cruising wide open highways, blaring from the back doors of smoky bars, and echoing down the alleys frequented by streetside performers, the sounds of the South are inextricable from the classic American road trip. The raring rhythms of rock and roll, staccato beats of Louisiana jazz, soulful cries of Mississippi blues, and laments of history's great country singers are ubiquitous across the country.

Sing along to lyrics spun by great Southern songstresses and blast genre-defining composers over the speakers as you explore the locations where the landscape of the music industry forever. They're all wrapped into one dedicated road trip route, a long-distance drive dedicated to the country's emblematic tunes. It's known as the Sounds of the South route, a trail that meanders from Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains to the storied streets of New Orleans. Follow along to cruise through the country music capital of the world, the birthplace of the blues, and iconic sites like Graceland and Dollywood.

Though it only spans 659 miles total, you're going to want to take your time. It could take you a little time to recover from a raucous night in the Dolly Parton bar in Nashville, a picture-perfect pink paradise. You might still find your legs wobbling in the wake of a Bourbon Street shindig, since Louisiana's most famed street is a vibrant adult playground of unique entertainment. And you'll find yourself slowing down between the dripping boughs of the Bayou and the rolling Tennessee hills.

Connecting Nashville and New Orleans, both ends of the trail are easy to access from all over the U.S. through their large domestic airports. Renting a car is also straightforward in either. Opt for a one-way rental and drop off your wheels at the end of your journey.