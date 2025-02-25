The 'Cultural Mecca Of The South' Is An Underrated City With A Lively Town Square And Creative Energy

There are small, interesting arts towns all over the United States. Colorado has Telluride, with its boutique stores and front-row views of the iconic Rocky Mountains. Over in California is Monterey, a favorite literary spot of any road trip along the state's striking coast. Then there's Taos, the enchanting New Mexico town home to an unbelievable 1,000-year-old world heritage site. In the South, there are several cities that stand out culturally and artistically. New Orleans is the obvious choice, renowned for the iconic food and jazz of its historic French Quarter. However, if you hop on the I-55 northwest of the Big Easy and drive about 350 miles north, you'll reach Oxford, Mississippi, dubbed the "Cultural Mecca of the South" by Lucky Magazine.

With just over 27,000 residents, Oxford is only the 11th largest city in Mississippi. However, the town has a strong reputation for being a cultural hotspot brimming with literature, music, food, and education. The city is perhaps best known as the home of the University of Mississippi and its Ole Miss football team. Vying for this attention is the memory of William Faulkner, the Nobel Prize-winning writer of "The Sound and the Fury," "Light in August," and "Absalom, Absalom!" Faulkner lived in Oxford for much of his life, residing in a Greek Revival home named Rowan Oak.

Oxford's charm extends far beyond its literary past. The city also hosts a vibrant music scene, with local venues continuing the rich traditions of blues, folk, country, and other styles that have shaped the broader Mississippi Delta. Food is a cornerstone of Oxford, too, with everything from indulgent home cooking to elevated Southern cuisine.