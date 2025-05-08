What To Know About The Newark Airport Cancellations

Newark Liberty International Airport is a major New York City hub with nonstop flights to the Caribbean and the rest of the Americas, as well as Europe, Asia, and Africa. But it's also got a bit of a reputation: Newark gets a lot of TSA complaints and has made the list of America's worst-rated airports. And things seem to be going from bad to worse.

From the end of April and through the first week of May, hundreds of flights have been canceled and delayed at Newark, impacting thousands of travelers. Even worse, the flight disruptions are still ongoing, so those flying to the East Coast might want to avoid the airport if at all possible. If you do have to fly into or out of Newark, make sure to check the status of your flight before leaving to catch your plane.

The incident that kicked off all the cancellations occurred on the afternoon of April 28, 2025, when air traffic controllers were unable to see planes on their radar for a brief period. Some reports have the outage as lasting just 30 seconds, while others say it lasted closer to a minute and a half. The outage, which was reportedly caused by faulty copper wiring, also left the controllers unable to speak to pilots for a minute, a disruption that could have had serious consequences.