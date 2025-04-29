The Popular East Coast Airport That Receives Nearly Twice The Average Number Of TSA Complaints

Airports aren't exactly anyone's happy place, even for jet-setters. But while some of the world's most awarded hubs go the extra mile to make the experience tolerable — or even pleasant — the bad still tends to outweigh the good. And when it comes to the absolute worst TSA experiences, one airport in particular has really outdone itself. According to a study by Upgraded Points, that distinction belongs to Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). Already notorious for being one of the worst airports for layovers in the U.S., it now adds being an exceptionally high-stress zone to its resume.

The study, which analyzed TSA complaints from 2015 to 2023 across 44 major airports across the country, found that EWR racks up 6.83 complaints per 100,000 passengers — nearly double the national average of 3.92. In 2023 alone, there were 12.84 complaints per 100,000 passengers. "Security checks are an unavoidable part of air travel, but the experience can vary greatly depending on the airport," Keri Stooksbury, editor in chief at Upgraded Points, said of the study in a press release. "And since navigating security can be such a high-stress experience, we identified where passengers are most and least satisfied with TSA, providing valuable insights for travelers." And apparently, the experience at EWR is unsatisfactory, with complaints covering everything from inconsistent TSA PreCheck enforcement to luggage being mishandled. Meanwhile, Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) offers the smoothest airport experience, only garnering 1.97 complaints per 100,000 passengers.

To be fair, EWR appears to be making changes, so it may only be a matter of time until it redeems itself. But until then, if you're traveling through Newark Airport, perhaps make it a point to pack some extra patience — and maybe leave an extra hour (or three).