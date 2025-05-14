One Of Florida's Most Quaint Towns Is A Hidden Victorian Haven For Antique Lovers And Old-School Charm
A forgotten little Florida hamlet about an hour and a half northwest of Orlando by car is home to some of the best antiquing in the Sunshine State and a great place to escape the chaos of the Interstate 75 corridor and experience Florida the way it used to be. McIntosh, a town of just over 500 residents, is situated in Marion County's storied "horse country" and offers a peaceful, small-town getaway for antique freaks and history lovers in search of something increasingly hard to find: an authentic slice of Old Florida.
Like Micanopy, Florida's oldest inland town and an under-the-radar beauty full of antiques and adventure, McIntosh offers visitors the rare opportunity to experience the real Florida, where the pace of life is slower and the smiles are immensely bigger. McIntosh comes to life every fall for its annual McIntosh 1890s Festival featuring bluegrass, country, and gospel performers from all over the South. During the festival, almost 300 arts, crafts, and antique vendors line the town's live-oak-shaded park, where visitors to this bucolic slice of Florida's "horse country" can gather and listen to the music while celebrating the unique history of this often-overlooked stretch of central Florida.
For outdoor lovers who might like something a bit more active to go with their old-time music or their hunt for the perfect historic trinket, the area around McIntosh is ripe with opportunity. With two stunning state parks, more than 600 lakes, rivers, springs, and streams, and over 80 miles of unpaved trails nearby, McIntosh is a great home base for everything from kayaking, canoeing, and fishing to mountain biking and visiting some of Florida's most beautiful natural freshwater springs.
McIntosh is an antique-lover's paradise
Right along U.S. Highway 441 in McIntosh, there are two very cool antique shops, including Old Tyme Florida, which is housed in a massive building and never seems to offer the same inventory twice. Gina's Treasures & Antiques is a bit more understated, but it certainly contributes to McIntosh's antique-destination reputation. A third option can be found in nearby Reddick; Antique Emporium features two full floors and several rooms bursting with antique curiosities. A serious antique collector could easily kill a day in these three stores alone. But the best part? Like Florida's Hutchinson Island, where visitors can escape the crowds on Florida's east coast, guests in McIntosh won't be jostled by thousands of other visitors.
For history lovers, Victorian McIntosh has more than 70 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including the town's railroad depot — now a museum — and Huff Packing House, which were built in 1884 and 1895, respectively. But McIntosh's history stretches back into the early 1800s, when the area was plantation country for both sugar and citrus fruits. The town's namesake, Col. John Houstoun McIntosh, owned a plantation in the area that dated back to the 1820s, but it was burned to the ground during the Second Seminole War that lasted from 1835 to 1842. However, it was the completion of the railroad to the state's interior that really spurred its agricultural production. The railroad depot in McIntosh was part of that citrus boom.
Outdoor enthusiasts will love McIntosh, too
This little Old Florida community has built its reputation on its antiques, its history, and its fall music festival, but for those who love the outdoor wonders of inland Florida, there may be no better place to stay. Hikers, bicyclists, paddlers, and anglers will find plenty to do around this corner of Florida. With both Silver Springs State Park and Rainbow Springs State Park within easy driving distance, visitors staying in McIntosh can take in some of Florida's most impressive, crystal-clear freshwater springs. Silver Springs is the largest first-magnitude (at least 100 cubic feet of water per second) artesian spring ever discovered, and visitors can canoe or kayak its stunning blue waters. Glass-bottom boat tours are also offered. Rainbow Springs State Park offers similar activities, but it also boasts a beautiful waterfall guests can see for good measure.
McIntosh is right on the banks of Orange Lake, which is known for its trophy largemouth bass fishing. Additionally, visitors can take a night-time boat tour starting at Sportsman's Cove. Guides will shine spotlights against the banks and guests will see the eyes of alligators light up under the illumination.
For mountain bikers, the Santos Mountain Bike Trails are just 40 minutes south of McIntosh and offer 80 miles of fat-tire trails. Like Lake Apopka, a charming lakeside city near Orlando that offers rich history and outdoor adventure, a trip to McIntosh can turn into well-rounded, long-weekend adventure that offers something for everyone in the group or the family. It's all part of this often-overlooked stretch of central Florida that probably deserves more attention from visitors to the Sunshine State.