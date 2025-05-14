One Of Florida's Most Quaint Towns Is A Hidden Victorian Haven For Antique Lovers And Old-School Charm

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A forgotten little Florida hamlet about an hour and a half northwest of Orlando by car is home to some of the best antiquing in the Sunshine State and a great place to escape the chaos of the Interstate 75 corridor and experience Florida the way it used to be. McIntosh, a town of just over 500 residents, is situated in Marion County's storied "horse country" and offers a peaceful, small-town getaway for antique freaks and history lovers in search of something increasingly hard to find: an authentic slice of Old Florida.

Like Micanopy, Florida's oldest inland town and an under-the-radar beauty full of antiques and adventure, McIntosh offers visitors the rare opportunity to experience the real Florida, where the pace of life is slower and the smiles are immensely bigger. McIntosh comes to life every fall for its annual McIntosh 1890s Festival featuring bluegrass, country, and gospel performers from all over the South. During the festival, almost 300 arts, crafts, and antique vendors line the town's live-oak-shaded park, where visitors to this bucolic slice of Florida's "horse country" can gather and listen to the music while celebrating the unique history of this often-overlooked stretch of central Florida.

For outdoor lovers who might like something a bit more active to go with their old-time music or their hunt for the perfect historic trinket, the area around McIntosh is ripe with opportunity. With two stunning state parks, more than 600 lakes, rivers, springs, and streams, and over 80 miles of unpaved trails nearby, McIntosh is a great home base for everything from kayaking, canoeing, and fishing to mountain biking and visiting some of Florida's most beautiful natural freshwater springs.