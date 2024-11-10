Florida's Oldest Inland Town Is An Under-The-Radar Beauty Full Of Antiques And Adventure

Popular tourist destinations in Florida are enjoyable in their own way, such as the Keys, which offers stunning coral reef snorkeling, or Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's top destinations for surfing and family-friendly fun. However, they have some downsides as well, such as the size of the crowds and little to offer in the way of uniqueness, as the areas tailor themselves for tourists. If you really want a taste of authentic, historic Florida, you need to look at small towns in the heart of the state, like Micanopy.

Advertisement

Micanopy, pronounced mi-kuh-no-pee, is a small town located in the center of Florida. For some, it doesn't have much to offer, especially if you're looking for modern luxury, but if you love history, old architecture, antiques, or the fresh air and sense of peace you can only find in small towns, then this is a place you need to visit.

Micanopy is the oldest inland town still populated in Florida, having turned 200 years old in 2021. It definitely has an antique, old-school charm to it. For one, there are fewer than 700 people who live in the area, which is just over a square mile in size, making it also one of the smallest towns in the state. Additionally, the large oak trees covered in Spanish moss, dirt roads, and historical buildings add to the rustic feel.

Advertisement