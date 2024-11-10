Florida's Oldest Inland Town Is An Under-The-Radar Beauty Full Of Antiques And Adventure
Popular tourist destinations in Florida are enjoyable in their own way, such as the Keys, which offers stunning coral reef snorkeling, or Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's top destinations for surfing and family-friendly fun. However, they have some downsides as well, such as the size of the crowds and little to offer in the way of uniqueness, as the areas tailor themselves for tourists. If you really want a taste of authentic, historic Florida, you need to look at small towns in the heart of the state, like Micanopy.
Micanopy, pronounced mi-kuh-no-pee, is a small town located in the center of Florida. For some, it doesn't have much to offer, especially if you're looking for modern luxury, but if you love history, old architecture, antiques, or the fresh air and sense of peace you can only find in small towns, then this is a place you need to visit.
Micanopy is the oldest inland town still populated in Florida, having turned 200 years old in 2021. It definitely has an antique, old-school charm to it. For one, there are fewer than 700 people who live in the area, which is just over a square mile in size, making it also one of the smallest towns in the state. Additionally, the large oak trees covered in Spanish moss, dirt roads, and historical buildings add to the rustic feel.
What to do in Micanopy
If you want to take in the majority of the town and see all of the major buildings, Cholokka Boulevard is the road to explore. This is where most of the shops, restaurants, and hotels are located. Along the strip are several antique stores, art studios, and mercantile establishments to explore such as Micanopy Trading Outpost, Delectable Collectables, and the Shady Oak Gallery & Studio. As far as food, there are bakeries, pizzerias, coffee shops, cafes, and ice cream stores throughout the town. Mosswood Farm Store and Bake House, Blue Highway Pizzeria, Pearl Country Store and Barbecue, and Coffee n' Cream are notable places to check out during your stay.
For history buffs, swing by the Town Hall or the Historical Society Museum. Both buildings are equipped with flyers that offer guidelines on how to take a walking tour of the town. They also include information about when local buildings were founded and their importance throughout history. If you want to learn more about the town and the people who used to live there, the Micanopy Historic Cemetery is only a short walk away.
Micanopy also offers a more wild and animal-friendly alternative to Gatorland, the popular tourist attraction in Florida you should never visit. Thanks to all the water nearby, you can easily come across gators swimming and lounging near the roads and pathways, giving you the opportunity to see these ancient animals in action and not locked away in captivity. You'll find some around nearby trails and in parks like Paynes Prairie, a preserve full of local wildlife, including alligators, fish, bison, and wild horses — all of which you can see via an observation tower. They also appear occasionally on the Gainesville-Hawthorne Trail, Native American Heritage Preserve, and Tuscawilla Preserve.
What to do near Micanopy
You can easily spend several days in Micanopy, admiring vintage buildings, digging through items at antique shops, and checking out other local stores. However, at some point, you might want to try out different activities, such as getting a bit more of a taste of civilization or checking out a few of the local sights the land has to offer. Readers might enjoy exploring the Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings Historic State Park, named after the author of "The Yearling." There is also a place to eat nearby called The Yearling Restaurant, which is dedicated to classic food from around the area.
Despite being a small town, Micanopy is not all that far from civilization. Gainesville, a popular college city in the state and the home of the Florida Gators football team, is only a short 10-mile drive away. There, you can find plenty to eat and drink, as well as arcades, parks, museums, theaters, and Devil's Millhopper, a beautiful sinkhole worth exploring.
If you don't mind driving a little longer, High Springs and the surrounding area are packed with crystal-clear pockets of water, including a breathtaking state park full of bright blue swimming holes and local wildlife. Some of the most underrated state parks in Florida can also be reached within less than an hour of driving from Micanopy, including Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park and O'Leno State Park. In fact, most of North-Central Florida is covered in fresh springs, like Lake City, a little-known Florida city with easy access to countless crystal-clear springs.
When and where to stay in and near Micanopy
Because the town is so small and hasn't decided that it needs to expand, the number of places to stay in Micanopy is pretty low. There is the Herlong Mansion, built in 1845, if you want to fully immerse yourself in the history of the area. There is also Micanopy Inn. For those with an RV, you'll find plenty of spots in the surrounding areas to park your camper, especially if you plan in advance.
However, if you want somewhere more updated and high-class to stay, there are also plenty of hotels in Gainesville. If you want a cozy location, Airbnb is another option, with adorable houses to choose from in and near Micanopy.
Like most of Florida, the weather is on the warmer side all year long, making Micanopy the perfect fall, winter, or spring destination. If you don't mind temperatures on the hotter side and are going to take advantage of the numerous swimming holes to keep cool, even summer in Micanopy can make for a fun vacation. However, with the high humidity and very little wind — the average speed is less than 18 miles per hour – there isn't a pleasant breeze to help knock down the worst of the heat. Fall is often considered the best time to visit, especially in October, during the Micanopy Fall Festival. Not only is the temperature cooler, but there is a lot to explore and enjoy during the autumn months.