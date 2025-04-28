This Charming Lakeside Town Near Orlando Is A Central Florida Gem With A Rich History And Outdoor Adventure
Winter Garden isn't the only lakeside Florida city outside of Orlando that's deserving of a spot on your Sunshine State bucket list. Get behind the wheel and set out clockwise around Lake Apopka, and in under 30 minutes, you'll hit another unmissable destination: Montverde. The town's name may ring a bell thanks to its award-winning prep school, the Montverde Academy. The community is also famed — at least among golfers — for its swanky country club, Bella Collina. Accommodations are few and far between in Montverde, but the golf course does have a lakefront resort called the Siena, boasting rental condos that are rated "very good" on Booking.com. More lodging can be found in the nearby towns of Oakland and Clermont, including popular chain hotels.
Basking on the lake's southwest shore, you can probably already tell that Montverde is a far cry from its metropolitan counterparts. This charming small town of about 1,800 people brings "Old Florida" back to life, reminding visitors and locals alike of a time long before sprawling interstates and theme parks commandeered the landscape. The historic Lake County community, which lies about 24 miles northwest of O-Town, was officially established in 1925 — but its roots were growing long before that. Previously settled by Native Americans, homesteaders flocked to the area in 1865 seeking farmlands and new beginnings.
Today, the town's rich history still blooms at just about every corner, from its many early-1900s buildings still standing today to its surrounding lands left largely untouched by man. Flanked by rolling hills and too-many-to-count lakes, Montverde is a Central Florida dream for its historical landmarks, outdoor adventures, and everything in-between.
Get outdoors in Montverde
With a name like Montverde — Spanish for "green mountain" — you can rest assured that outdoor adventures aren't going to be hard to come by in this part of Florida. Case in point: Lake Apopka. Lapping for more than 30,000 acres, this recreational hotspot is great for hiking, biking, boating, and more. Just be warned that the water quality isn't always great, so you may want to skip on swimming. That, and there's gators.
Thanks to restoration efforts, the lake appears to be making a comeback. As one former lake-goer shared on Tripadvisor: "This Lake has made so much progress from when I first saw it in 97. Just this morning, I saw an otter playing on the shoreline. The key to enjoying Lake Apopka is to know what to expect." In town, you can enjoy the lake at Truskett Park, which has picnic tables and grills, making for a stellar afternoon onshore. Go yonder for Instagram-worthy panoramic views, found nearby at the Green Mountain Scenic Overlook or Lake Apopka Loop Observation Tower, located about 5 miles and 20 miles away from Montverde, respectively.
Head to Lake Apopka's north shore for miles of hiking trails. This natural wildlife haven, which is home to more than 370 types of birds, is definitely deserving of a slot on the most spectacular Florida destinations to visit. See more Florida critters on the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, an 11-mile road that winds through the eastern neck of the Lake Apopka North Shore area. The drive, which takes about 2 hours to complete, is open from sunrise to sunset, Friday through Sunday.
See Montverde and the surrounding area's historical sites
From the lake to the landmarks, there's much to see in Montverde. Step back in time and explore more than 100 years of history with a tour of some of the town's most historic structures and sites. See the gravestones of some of Montverde's earliest settlers as well as several Civil War veterans at the town's local cemetery, right across the street from town hall.
Want to see Montverde's oldest building? Marvel at the architecture of bygone days at the Harper House, just a block away from Truskett Park on East Porter Avenue. The two-story home was built in the late 1870s and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2004. It's also among the many significant sites that can be seen via the Green Mountain Scenic Byway. Other buildings along the 45-mile route, which begins in Mount Dora and ends in Winter Garden, include the Lakeside Inn, Florida's oldest continuously operating hotel, and the Oakland Manor House, which was built in the early-1900s. Be sure to download the Geotourist's audio tour before hitting the road.
A Florida historic state park can also be found a little over 30 miles away from Montverde. Established in 1921, the Dade Battlefield Historic State Park has towering ancient oak trees, winding hiking trails, and a museum filled with cool artifacts, making it well worth the drive.