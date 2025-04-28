This Charming Lakeside Town Near Orlando Is A Central Florida Gem With A Rich History And Outdoor Adventure

Winter Garden isn't the only lakeside Florida city outside of Orlando that's deserving of a spot on your Sunshine State bucket list. Get behind the wheel and set out clockwise around Lake Apopka, and in under 30 minutes, you'll hit another unmissable destination: Montverde. The town's name may ring a bell thanks to its award-winning prep school, the Montverde Academy. The community is also famed — at least among golfers — for its swanky country club, Bella Collina. Accommodations are few and far between in Montverde, but the golf course does have a lakefront resort called the Siena, boasting rental condos that are rated "very good" on Booking.com. More lodging can be found in the nearby towns of Oakland and Clermont, including popular chain hotels.

Basking on the lake's southwest shore, you can probably already tell that Montverde is a far cry from its metropolitan counterparts. This charming small town of about 1,800 people brings "Old Florida" back to life, reminding visitors and locals alike of a time long before sprawling interstates and theme parks commandeered the landscape. The historic Lake County community, which lies about 24 miles northwest of O-Town, was officially established in 1925 — but its roots were growing long before that. Previously settled by Native Americans, homesteaders flocked to the area in 1865 seeking farmlands and new beginnings.

Today, the town's rich history still blooms at just about every corner, from its many early-1900s buildings still standing today to its surrounding lands left largely untouched by man. Flanked by rolling hills and too-many-to-count lakes, Montverde is a Central Florida dream for its historical landmarks, outdoor adventures, and everything in-between.