It Just Got A Whole Lot Easier To Reach The Great Barrier Reef Thanks To This Airline's New Route

For many Americans, the idea of visiting Australia feels more like a fantasy than a realistic vacation plan. It's literally on the other side of the globe, and getting there can drain your wallet and energy. Add the extra effort required to reach the Great Barrier Reef — especially if you're the type who fantasizes about diving the reef's historic shipwrecks — and it starts to feel like a perpetual pipe dream. But there's good news: Fiji Airways has introduced a new way to make getting to this slice of paradise significantly easier. The airline launched a direct route from Nadi, Fiji, to Cairns, Australia, aka the "gateway to the Great Barrier Reef" — finally making it more reachable for travelers coming from North America.

While there's still no direct flight from North America to Cairns (at least not yet, anyway), Fiji Airways timed its Dallas-Fort Worth to Nadi service to sync with this new leg to Cairns, shaving off about three hours from the entire journey and, subsequently, eliminating extra layovers. The Nadi to Cairns route runs three times a week on Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, equipped with both business class and economy seats. The flight itself is a breezy four hours — just enough time to watch a movie, catch a nap, and start fantasizing about swimming with the whales in Australia. "This new route is a major milestone for Tropical North Queensland travellers and Australians eyeing a Fijian escape; the 333 islands cater to all types of holidaymakers," Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Andre Viljoen said in a statement. And there's even more good news: Fiji Airways has also joined a new global airline alliance — meaning better connectivity, more perks, and smoother travel for jet-setters everywhere.