Just North Of Chicago Is A Lakeside Village Teeming With Lush Gardens, Parks, And Hollywood History
Beyond Chicago's hippest neighborhoods with cobbled streets and famed skyscrapers with Lake Michigan views, affluent Cook County reveals some picturesque gems worth exploring for a welcome retreat from the city's lively pulse. Cradled along the shores of Lake Michigan, just under an hour's drive north of the Windy City (or even less if you opt for the convenient Metra train), Glencoe might be small — its population only amounts to around 9,000 people – but its quiet elegance surely does not go unnoticed.
As part of Chicago's North Shore, Glencoe has easy access to everything Chicago has to offer. The area offers lush green spaces, namely the 385-acre Chicago Botanic Garden, among the most beloved botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit. It also has nearby architectural treasures — think the sleek, clean lines of modernist superstar Frank Lloyd Wright, pioneer of the organic architecture movement. But Glencoe itself has also made its mark since its founding in 1869, particularly on the silver screen.
It has served as the backdrop for several beloved Hollywood classics, including John Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986) and "She's Having a Baby" (1988). More recently, it also appeared in the medical thriller Contagion (2011), which was partly filmed in Chicago's suburbs. These cinematic highlights have undoubtedly contributed to the enduring popularity of Chicago's North Shore — and Glencoe itself.
Glencoe: A village committed to protecting its green spaces
The first thing you will probably notice upon arriving in Glencoe is that there are no high-rises or cluttered skylines — just a harmonious amalgamation of curated landscapes, elegant villas, and tree-lined alleys. Despite its rising popularity, the village still retains a peaceful, residential charm that feels worlds away from the urban rush, thanks not only to strict zoning laws and thoughtful building regulations, but also to its proximity to vast forest preserves and parks.
Just outside the village's outskirts are the pristine Turnbull Woods, part of the 70,000 acres of the Cook County Forest Preserves, and Skokie Lagoons, both a go-to haven for tourists and locals alike with ample choices of outdoor activities for all ages, from hiking to biking and even fishing. The picturesque surroundings also provide the perfect setting for a well-deserved picnic lunch. If you are in the mood for a walk (about an hour from downtown Glencoe), you can make your way to the Chicago Botanic Garden. And if you feel even more adventurous, you can cycle along the North Branch Trail to the northeastern outskirts of Chicago. While this may not be for everyone, the stunning vistas along the trail make the effort worthwhile!
However, the true star of Glencoe is, of course, Lake Michigan. A peaceful and constant presence integral to the life of every North Shore resident, the popular Glencoe Beach along the lake is just outside the village limits. Full service is granted throughout the peak season (generally from Memorial Day to Labor Day).
Culture and art play a big role in Glencoe, Illinois
Despite being primarily known for its mesmerizing natural landscapes, Glencoe also boasts a thriving cultural and artistic scene. The village — particularly the Ravine Bluffs area, which also serves as a park — features remarkable, early 20th-century structures designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Downtown Glencoe includes buildings from Wright's notable collaboration with Sherman Booth and Jens Jensen, a visionary landscape architect whose work profoundly shaped the region and who also contributed to the preservation of part of Lake Michigan's southern shoreline. Valuable insights and records of this legacy can be found inside the Glencoe Historical Society's archives, open every Wednesday and Sunday, or upon request.
A vital hub of Glencoe's community life is also the Writers Theatre Center, renowned across the region for its varied and dynamic programming that spans everything from family events to contemporary productions — well worth checking out the full program on the official website if you are planning an extended stay. Equally captivating is the local culinary scene, featuring some notable small eateries — Frank & Betsie's Restaurant and Meg's Cafè, just to name a few – as well as a shopping landscape with artisanal shops and curated art galleries.