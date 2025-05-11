Just North Of Chicago Is A Lakeside Village Teeming With Lush Gardens, Parks, And Hollywood History

Beyond Chicago's hippest neighborhoods with cobbled streets and famed skyscrapers with Lake Michigan views, affluent Cook County reveals some picturesque gems worth exploring for a welcome retreat from the city's lively pulse. Cradled along the shores of Lake Michigan, just under an hour's drive north of the Windy City (or even less if you opt for the convenient Metra train), Glencoe might be small — its population only amounts to around 9,000 people – but its quiet elegance surely does not go unnoticed.

As part of Chicago's North Shore, Glencoe has easy access to everything Chicago has to offer. The area offers lush green spaces, namely the 385-acre Chicago Botanic Garden, among the most beloved botanical gardens in America, according to Reddit. It also has nearby architectural treasures — think the sleek, clean lines of modernist superstar Frank Lloyd Wright, pioneer of the organic architecture movement. But Glencoe itself has also made its mark since its founding in 1869, particularly on the silver screen.

It has served as the backdrop for several beloved Hollywood classics, including John Hughes' "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986) and "She's Having a Baby" (1988). More recently, it also appeared in the medical thriller Contagion (2011), which was partly filmed in Chicago's suburbs. These cinematic highlights have undoubtedly contributed to the enduring popularity of Chicago's North Shore — and Glencoe itself.