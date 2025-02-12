Witness Endless, Vibrant City And Lake Michigan Views From This Famed Chicago Skyscraper

Step onto the 94th floor observation deck at 360 Chicago, and you'll find yourself surrounded by an endless panorama spanning across four states and Lake Michigan. It's a breathtaking perspective — and one that puts into context just how massive both the city and lake really are. While the view might steal the show, the building itself is full of history. Completed in 1968, the John Hancock Center was the world's tallest building outside of New York City at the time. Its structural expressionist design is defined by its signature X-bracing — an engineering innovation that eliminates the need for interior support columns, making way for its vast, open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Inside, the skyscraper offers a whole new way to experience soaring views. As KCalifornia19 put it on Reddit: "Truly a wild experience being that high up, seeing nothing but flat land and water." The CloudWalk, Chicago's highest open-air walkway, regularly showcases murals from local artists, while the CloudBar serves up craft cocktails with a view. If you're feeling daring, TILT takes thrill-seeking to new heights, literally. This one-of-a-kind attraction leans visitors forward in a glass enclosure, tilting them downward to stare straight at the city streets 1,000-feet below.

The John Hancock Center is located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Delaware Place, making it easy to access from downtown. The 360 Chicago observatory is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but be sure to arrive at least an hour before closing. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children, with the TILT ride available for an extra fee. It's best to book in advance online to secure your spot at the top.