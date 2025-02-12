Witness Endless, Vibrant City And Lake Michigan Views From This Famed Chicago Skyscraper
Chicago is a city that beckons travelers with its deep-dish pizza, world-class museums, and iconic architecture. From the soaring Willis Tower to the historic Chicago Temple Building, the world's tallest church, the Windy City has a skyline unlike any other. Among its most recognizable landmarks is the John Hancock Center, a towering black steel skyscraper with X-shaped bracing running up its sides. You may already know its trapezoid silhouette, but this building holds much more than meets the eye — its rich history and breathtaking views make it an unmissable stop for visitors.
Rising 100 stories above Chicago's Magnificent Mile, the John Hancock Center is perched just steps from the shores of Lake Michigan. Inside, you'll find thrilling attractions, from a world-famous observatory to a sky-high cocktail bar. At ground level, a mesmerizing starry-light sculpture welcomes visitors into the lobby. To get there, it's about a 30-minute drive along the Kennedy Expressway from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, or take a scenic ride down Lake Shore Drive, a one-of-a-kind waterfront drive. Whether you're looking for jaw-dropping city views or immersive digital art, this skyscraper offers a Chicago experience like no other.
Timeless views from a towering Chicago icon
Step onto the 94th floor observation deck at 360 Chicago, and you'll find yourself surrounded by an endless panorama spanning across four states and Lake Michigan. It's a breathtaking perspective — and one that puts into context just how massive both the city and lake really are. While the view might steal the show, the building itself is full of history. Completed in 1968, the John Hancock Center was the world's tallest building outside of New York City at the time. Its structural expressionist design is defined by its signature X-bracing — an engineering innovation that eliminates the need for interior support columns, making way for its vast, open spaces and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Inside, the skyscraper offers a whole new way to experience soaring views. As KCalifornia19 put it on Reddit: "Truly a wild experience being that high up, seeing nothing but flat land and water." The CloudWalk, Chicago's highest open-air walkway, regularly showcases murals from local artists, while the CloudBar serves up craft cocktails with a view. If you're feeling daring, TILT takes thrill-seeking to new heights, literally. This one-of-a-kind attraction leans visitors forward in a glass enclosure, tilting them downward to stare straight at the city streets 1,000-feet below.
The John Hancock Center is located at the corner of Michigan Avenue and Delaware Place, making it easy to access from downtown. The 360 Chicago observatory is open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but be sure to arrive at least an hour before closing. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children, with the TILT ride available for an extra fee. It's best to book in advance online to secure your spot at the top.
Digital and celestial installations at the John Hancock Center
Before ascending to the observation deck, visitors are welcomed by a newly renovated concourse filled with dynamic digital installations. A high-tech display of screens showcases the history of Chicago and its architecture, while another exhibition, "The Lake Effect", captures the vacillating moods of Lake Michigan through shifting lights and colors that reflect real-time weather patterns. It's a mesmerizing introduction to the city's natural and urban landscapes.
Inside the lobby, you'll find a dazzling piece of contemporary art: "Lucent", a massive light sculpture created by artist Wolfgang Buttress in 2015. Suspended above visitors, the glowing orb features 3,115 tiny bulbs, each representing a visible star in the Northern Hemisphere. As architectural writer Herbert Wright said in Architonic, "'Lucent' implies a scale even greater than the iconic super tall skyscraper itself. 'Lucent' quietly jumps from its interior space to a cosmic level."
If you're eager for more public art, Chicago has plenty to explore beyond the John Hancock Center. A 20-minute train ride away, the Wabash Arts Corridor, referred to as a "living urban canvas," is a vibrant hub of large-scale murals. Whether you're gazing out over the city from 1,000-feet up or admiring street art at ground level, Chicago is filled with awe-inspiring perspectives when you know where to look.