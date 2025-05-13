One Of America's 'Most Unique Urban Spaces' Is A Dazzling California Lagoon In The Heart Of Oakland

Lake Merritt is a treasure trove of history, starting with the fact that it's America's oldest wildlife refuge. It's a sanctuary for birds in particular, and the first of Lake Merritt's five bird islands was built in 1925. The refuge is perfect for birdwatching today, as some of the most majestic birds reside there, including pelicans and herons, and multiple species of ducks and geese. Although the general public isn't allowed within 50 yards of the islands and close-up sightings may be rare, the park is a stop-over on the Pacific Flyway, a route for thousands of migratory birds.

Lake Merritt also has a fascinating architectural past, the last vestiges of which can be seen at the Cameron-Stanford House on the western shore. The stunning, Victorian-style mansion is the sole monument to the villas that graced the shores in the 19th and 20th centuries and boasted extravagances like marble fireplaces, theaters, and velvet-covered walls. The attractive, two-story structure is also home to historic features such as plush antique furniture and ornately framed paintings, and offers a wide range of fascinating exhbits.

Lake Merritt is easily accessible from the Lake Merritt stop on the BART. The blue, green, and orange lines all go there, and it's under a 10-minute walk to the shore. There's so much to see and explore at the lake that it's worth it to spend the day. Due in part because of the pedestrian walkway that circumnavigates Merritt Lake, Oakland is one of America's most walkable cities, and if you wish to walk or bike around the lake, it's only a 3.1-mile loop.