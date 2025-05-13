One Of America's 'Most Unique Urban Spaces' Is A Dazzling California Lagoon In The Heart Of Oakland
Oakland — affectionately "known as Oaktown"— keeps it interesting with outdoor living spaces, and creative initiatives like edible gardens at schools, and curbside mini-parks, which serve the community and bring nature into the city. A 50-year roadmap to increase the city's tree canopy has also recently been approved, and efforts to preserve the environment extend to Lake Merritt, America's oldest wildlife refuge and a glittering urban lagoon.
Lake Merritt spans 3.4 miles of shoreline, and is surrounded by gardens, parks, and a dazzling cityscape. It's made even more luminous from dusk till dawn, when thousands of twinkling bulbs and 176 lamp posts turn on, creating a sparkling border named the Necklace of Lights. A lively vibe ensues at Lake Merritt, and people from all walks of life flock there to jog, join drum circles, and salsa dance. Rowers and paddlers take to the lake itself, and sunbathers bask on its shores.
Join the fray at Lake Merritt
The first thing you'll notice is how lovely the curated spaces are here, the Lake Merritt Gardens on the northern side of the lake being one of the prettiest. The garden's storybook, iron-wrought gates lead you into a flower-filled (when in bloom) oasis. Follow the paved path and you'll come across a bonsai garden, where each expertly-sculpted tree is carefully displayed and labeled.
The fun continues in Lakeside Park at the Oakland Lawn Bowling Club, its first green established in 1903. They offer free bowling lessons during business hours, membership passes, and even private lawn bowling parties. The vintage club offers barefoot bowling— a laid-back spin on the traditionally formal sport — and it comes with booze and music.
For those who'd prefer to spend the day on Lake Merrit proper, head to Merrit Lake Boating Center. It's closed from November to March, but otherwise has a variety of boats for rent, including canoes and catamarans. Rentals are reasonable, starting at $15 for residents and $18 for non-residents. Hours are Wednesday to Sunday from 11AM to 6PM, and like this charming California sailing and windsurfing school, it also provides sailing lessons. Prices for lessons there are also reasonable, starting at $38 an hour per person.
Take a walk down memory lane at Lake Merritt
Lake Merritt is a treasure trove of history, starting with the fact that it's America's oldest wildlife refuge. It's a sanctuary for birds in particular, and the first of Lake Merritt's five bird islands was built in 1925. The refuge is perfect for birdwatching today, as some of the most majestic birds reside there, including pelicans and herons, and multiple species of ducks and geese. Although the general public isn't allowed within 50 yards of the islands and close-up sightings may be rare, the park is a stop-over on the Pacific Flyway, a route for thousands of migratory birds.
Lake Merritt also has a fascinating architectural past, the last vestiges of which can be seen at the Cameron-Stanford House on the western shore. The stunning, Victorian-style mansion is the sole monument to the villas that graced the shores in the 19th and 20th centuries and boasted extravagances like marble fireplaces, theaters, and velvet-covered walls. The attractive, two-story structure is also home to historic features such as plush antique furniture and ornately framed paintings, and offers a wide range of fascinating exhbits.
Lake Merritt is easily accessible from the Lake Merritt stop on the BART. The blue, green, and orange lines all go there, and it's under a 10-minute walk to the shore. There's so much to see and explore at the lake that it's worth it to spend the day. Due in part because of the pedestrian walkway that circumnavigates Merritt Lake, Oakland is one of America's most walkable cities, and if you wish to walk or bike around the lake, it's only a 3.1-mile loop.