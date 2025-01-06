America's Most Walkable Cities, According To Travelers

Seeing a city from a car, or an open-top bus, is convenient, and can be a quick way to get the lay of the land. But to really understand it, nothing beats walking around it. If you want to get under the skin of a city, to feel its fabric, padding around on foot lets you appreciate the details, the minutiae of everyday life. Walking is also an incredibly democratic method of travel. While not everyone has a car, or can even drive, walking is almost a universal option for travelers of all ages.

It's also very good for your health, reducing the risks of certain diseases. In the U.S., all cities have areas where walking is an efficient, and pleasant, way of getting around. But some cities really do stand out for the walkability. Using a combination of metrics, blogs, and forums, we've compiled a list of the most walkable cities in the country.