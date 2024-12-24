An Under-The-Radar Wildlife Refuge In California Is The Perfect Place For Hiking And Bird Watching

California is a state ripe with secret mountain towns offering endless outdoor adventure, and there's an under-the-radar wildlife refuge in southern California that has become the perfect place for hiking and bird-watching. It's found on the Salton Sea, near Borrego Springs with California's largest state park, known for stargazing, and 90 miles from breathtaking Palm Springs and its 16 best things to do on vacation. The Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge Complex was created in 1930 and re-named after former Congressman Sonny Bono, who championed conservation efforts in the Salton Sea during his tenure. It consists of 37,900 acres along the Salton Sea, which is California's largest lake.

The unique combination of habitats — croplands, desert, and wetlands — allow for a variety of wildlife, trees, and plants to thrive. There are 869 acres of croplands, which produce alfalfa, wheat, and millet. The native desert upland habitat hosts many plant and animal species found in the Sonoran Desert. And the 826 acres of wetland are the most common places for migrating bird species, providing water and food sources for ducks and other birds. The Visitor Center is a great place to start your visit to the Refuge, with knowledgeable staff and a host of written information packets, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's map and brochure. It's open Monday through Friday year-round and expands to the weekends from October to February.