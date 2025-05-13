This New York State Park Is A Waterfall Playground With Cozy Campsites And Pretty Trails

Chittenango Falls State Park looks like one of those dreamy Microsoft screensavers, only this one's real and you can hike it just 10 minutes south of town. The main attraction is the 167-foot waterfall that plunges over rugged rock, with bright green moss clinging to the cliffs and adding an almost otherworldly glow. In the winter, snow blankets the trails and the falls freeze into shimmering sheets of ice, turning the park into a wonderland.

The trek to the falls is a fairly easy half-mile hike and takes around 20 minutes to complete. The trail includes several staircases that can get slippery, especially in damp or icy conditions, so appropriate footwear is a must. Along the way, multiple viewpoints offer stunning perspectives of the falls, making it easy to pause, take in the beauty, and enjoy a rare moment of quiet.

Spend an afternoon at one of the park's rentable picnic shelters with front row views of the tumbling streams. There are also other facilities such as bathrooms, designated fishing areas, and places to sit and smell the flowers, as the old saying goes. Whether you're seeking a quick nature escape or a full-day excursion, Chittenango Falls State Park delivers a level of tranquility that's hard to find elsewhere.