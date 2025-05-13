This New York State Park Is A Waterfall Playground With Cozy Campsites And Pretty Trails
While travelers marvel over New York attractions like the Empire State Building — named one of the "happiest" tourist attractions in America — little do they realize that this vast state has so much more to offer than its city life. More than four hours north of the Big Apple is a small town called Chittenango, where you'll feel like you entered the portal to Oz. The magical setting is quite fitting as it's the birthplace of "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" author, L. Frank Baum. Surrounded by scenic forests and trails, it's easy to imagine Baum drawing inspiration from the nearby Chittenango Falls State Park, where lush greenery and cascading waterfalls create a scene right out of a fairytale.
There's no need fly into New York City's J.F.K. or LaGuardia Airport and make the long drive up. Instead, travel to Syracuse Hancock International Airport. From there, it's just a 30-minute drive to this peaceful hideaway. With a population of about 4,800 residents, Chittenango offers a breath of fresh air. It's nature's remedy to the crowded concrete jungle and the kind of place where you can truly unplug.
Hiking around Chittenango Falls State Park
Chittenango Falls State Park looks like one of those dreamy Microsoft screensavers, only this one's real and you can hike it just 10 minutes south of town. The main attraction is the 167-foot waterfall that plunges over rugged rock, with bright green moss clinging to the cliffs and adding an almost otherworldly glow. In the winter, snow blankets the trails and the falls freeze into shimmering sheets of ice, turning the park into a wonderland.
The trek to the falls is a fairly easy half-mile hike and takes around 20 minutes to complete. The trail includes several staircases that can get slippery, especially in damp or icy conditions, so appropriate footwear is a must. Along the way, multiple viewpoints offer stunning perspectives of the falls, making it easy to pause, take in the beauty, and enjoy a rare moment of quiet.
Spend an afternoon at one of the park's rentable picnic shelters with front row views of the tumbling streams. There are also other facilities such as bathrooms, designated fishing areas, and places to sit and smell the flowers, as the old saying goes. Whether you're seeking a quick nature escape or a full-day excursion, Chittenango Falls State Park delivers a level of tranquility that's hard to find elsewhere.
Attractions and campgrounds around Chittenango
There is so much to see in Chittenango besides the glorious falls. Take a trip down the yellow brick road to the All The Things Oz Museum to learn about the fascinating imagination of L. Frank Baum and explore exhibits related to this iconic tale.
The area is full of picturesque campgrounds to spend a night or two under the stars. Green Lakes State Park and Verona Beach State Park are just a short drive away from Chittenango. Each offers scenic, well-equipped clearings to pitch a tent or park an RV. At Green Lakes, you'll find two surreal turquoise glacial lakes, wooded trails, and family-friendly campsites with restrooms and showers. At Verona Beach, located along the shores of Oneida Lake, you'll get beach access, fishing opportunities, and 13 miles of hiking trails open year-round.
Whether you're going on a solo camping trip or a family getaway, the best times to visit are in the late spring and autumn. The blooming flowers of spring and colorful foliage of autumn set a storybook scene like no other. Summer is also a great option, as longer daylight hours give you more time to explore and the weather is warm enough to swim in the lake. Here, you don't need ruby slippers to be whisked away to a magical place, only a good pair of hiking boots and a sense of adventure.