The 'Happiest' Tourist Attraction In All Of America Is An Iconic Skyscraper In The Northeast

There's nothing more exhilarating than crossing off major landmarks on your traveler's bucket list, which might be why people can't help but smile when they visit one New York City staple. Aside from its breathtaking skyline views that serve as an impeccable backdrop for Instagram, coming here is a tell-all sign that you're in the Concrete Jungle. No, it's not New York's 100-year-old institution of Lexington Candy Shop, where classic milkshakes and history meet. It's the Empire State Building!

In 2023, Casago, a vacation rental company, rated the spots that make people around the world happiest. In America, the tall Northeast skyscraper has the most visitors grinning from ear to ear, receiving a 57.5% "happiness rating." This rating was determined by finding the top-rated tourist attractions on TripAdvisor, searching the respective geotags on Instagram, and putting visitors' photos through facial recognition software, which ranked them on a happiness scale between 0 and 100.

Additionally, the public voted the Empire State Building as the top attraction in the world on TripAdvisor for 2024. Clearly, it's a crowd favorite.