The 'Happiest' Tourist Attraction In All Of America Is An Iconic Skyscraper In The Northeast
There's nothing more exhilarating than crossing off major landmarks on your traveler's bucket list, which might be why people can't help but smile when they visit one New York City staple. Aside from its breathtaking skyline views that serve as an impeccable backdrop for Instagram, coming here is a tell-all sign that you're in the Concrete Jungle. No, it's not New York's 100-year-old institution of Lexington Candy Shop, where classic milkshakes and history meet. It's the Empire State Building!
In 2023, Casago, a vacation rental company, rated the spots that make people around the world happiest. In America, the tall Northeast skyscraper has the most visitors grinning from ear to ear, receiving a 57.5% "happiness rating." This rating was determined by finding the top-rated tourist attractions on TripAdvisor, searching the respective geotags on Instagram, and putting visitors' photos through facial recognition software, which ranked them on a happiness scale between 0 and 100.
Additionally, the public voted the Empire State Building as the top attraction in the world on TripAdvisor for 2024. Clearly, it's a crowd favorite.
All about America's famous landmark
The Empire State Building's history blends the arts and professional world, making it the perfect representation of New York City. The skyscraper opened its doors in 1931 as the world's tallest building. Aside from posing as a movie set in the 1933 original "King Kong" film, the building was constructed for corporate America. By 1946, it housed 15,000 employees of multiple companies and was a popular tourist attraction. Now, it welcomes millions of visitors year-round.
When looking for the best budget-friendly activities in New York City, like the Bronx Zoo, the Empire State Building may not be first on the list, as the cheapest tickets come close to $50. But the observatory scenery is invaluable. You can see 360-degree views on the Main Deck of the 86th floor or elevate your experience to the 102nd floor, with floor-to-ceiling windows. On the upper deck, you can see up to 80 miles of skyline, so don't forget to snap a selfie. It's also a magnificent background for proposals, which costs $1,000 per couple.
Even if you never visit the building, you can watch it in awe from a distance. In 2012, the skyscraper added a lighting system that can display 16 million different colors. Typically, staff use the colors to honor certain holidays. However, you can enter a lighting request and be the one in charge.
More than just an observation deck
New York City is like an open-air, walkable museum. Many buildings and islands along the harbor, including Liberty and Ellis Islands, have decades of narratives, and Manhattan's Empire State Building is no different. While tourists come to take smiling selfies on the sky decks, what most don't see is the journey to the skyline. There are two exhibits — one on the second floor and one on the 80th floor — that tell the story of how one of the most famous buildings came to be. You'll find statues, photos, interactive touch-screen displays, and even a replica of King Kong's hands breaking through a room at these exhibits, which chronicle the start of construction through to modern day.
Pop culture also puts a massive spotlight on the Empire State Building. All generations of celebrities, such as the Radio City Rockettes, Heidi Klum, Elizabeth Gillies, Lewis Hamilton, Cyndi Lauper, and so many more, have enjoyed this "must-see" attraction in the Big Apple. Of course, all of their photos have bright, shining smiles, adding to Casago's final results.