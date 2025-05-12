This Lake Michigan Harbor Town Serves Up Soft-Sand Beaches, Fried Fish, And Quiet Lighthouse Strolls
Michigan's Upper Peninsula — better known as the U.P. — is a paradise of pristine waters and natural beauty that's spectacular in any season. Sandwiched between Lake Michigan and the Midwest's most stunning lake, Lake Superior, the Upper Peninsula has hundreds of miles of freshwater shoreline peppered with quaint destinations to explore. One such spot is Escanaba, a charming town known for some of the most scenic and laid-back beaches you'll find along Lake Michigan.
With over 200 miles of shoreline, Escanaba offers something for every type of beachgoer, whether you're planning a family outing or simply want to enjoy some peace and quiet. The forests and parks in the surrounding area also provide endless opportunities to soak in the natural beauty of the U.P., while the town's eateries serve up delicious local eats and fresh fried fish.
Escanaba is about a 3.5-hour drive from Milwaukee and its international airport, and approximately two hours north of Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of affordable hotel and motel options in the area, but for a more unique stay, check out the House of Ludington, a historic hotel and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Escanaba. Or, if you're traveling with a larger group, consider renting a lakeside cabin with private beach access from Sandy Shores Cottages.
The best family-friendly and secluded beaches in Escanaba
In Escanaba, you're never far from the beach, but choosing which one to visit depends on the vibe you're seeking. A short walk from downtown, the lifeguard-protected Escanaba Municipal Beach is ideal for families. With the adjacent Ludington Park offering a large play area for kids, picnic grounds, and volleyball courts, you could easily spend a whole day here. Gladstone Beach is another popular hangout with many amenities, including a beach house with a concession stand. Relax under one of the tiki-style beach umbrellas or cool off on the water slide in the shallow waters of Lake Michigan. Both beaches have restrooms and changing facilities.
For a more secluded experience, head 11 minutes south of Escanaba to Portage Point Beach, where a short hiking trail leads you to an expansive, mile-long beach. This spot isn't as well-known as others in the area, so you're sure to find a strip of sand all to yourself. Sac Bay Beach Park is another remote beach about an hour from Escanaba. However, it's well worth the drive to enjoy a day of swimming, hiking, biking, or paddling along this serene stretch of lakeshore. Regardless of where you choose to go, make sure to bring everything on the ultimate packing list for a successful beach trip.
If you're hungry after a day at the shore, head back towards Escanaba to indulge in some regional cuisine. With Lake Michigan so close, fresh fish is a must in the U.P. Time it right and you can partake in a Friday fish fry at local top-rated favorites like the Family Inn or Breezy Point Bar. Or hit up Gram's Pasties or Dobber's Pasties to indulge in one of the savory handheld meat pies popularized by miners and lumberjacks.
Historic must-visit Michigan lighthouses in Escanaba
Of course, no trip to Lake Michigan is complete without visiting a lighthouse or two. Luckily, Escanaba has its fair share — though none of them are as massive as one of California's tallest lighthouses. Take a stroll through downtown Escanaba until you reach the Sand Point Lighthouse, located right on the harbor. Built in 1867, this historic lighthouse guided ships away from Sand Point and its treacherous sand reefs for over 70 years.
The Sand Point Lighthouse is now a maritime museum open to the public from Memorial Day until the end of September. You can tour the restored 19th-century lighthouse and learn about one of the Great Lakes' first women lighthouse keepers. Climb to the top of the tower for sweeping views of Little Bay de Noc and the surrounding area.
If lighthouses are your thing and you want even more, the nearby Gladstone Lighthouse is a 15-minute drive up the shore from Escanaba. From there, you can venture down the Stonington Peninsula to the Peninsula Point Lighthouse, where a 40-foot circular staircase rewards you with a panoramic view of Lake Michigan. With miles of beaches to explore, incredible natural beauty, and historic sites, this underrated gem in the U.P. is worth considering for your next vacation.