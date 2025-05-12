This Lake Michigan Harbor Town Serves Up Soft-Sand Beaches, Fried Fish, And Quiet Lighthouse Strolls

Michigan's Upper Peninsula — better known as the U.P. — is a paradise of pristine waters and natural beauty that's spectacular in any season. Sandwiched between Lake Michigan and the Midwest's most stunning lake, Lake Superior, the Upper Peninsula has hundreds of miles of freshwater shoreline peppered with quaint destinations to explore. One such spot is Escanaba, a charming town known for some of the most scenic and laid-back beaches you'll find along Lake Michigan.

With over 200 miles of shoreline, Escanaba offers something for every type of beachgoer, whether you're planning a family outing or simply want to enjoy some peace and quiet. The forests and parks in the surrounding area also provide endless opportunities to soak in the natural beauty of the U.P., while the town's eateries serve up delicious local eats and fresh fried fish.

Escanaba is about a 3.5-hour drive from Milwaukee and its international airport, and approximately two hours north of Green Bay, Wisconsin. There are plenty of affordable hotel and motel options in the area, but for a more unique stay, check out the House of Ludington, a historic hotel and restaurant located in the heart of downtown Escanaba. Or, if you're traveling with a larger group, consider renting a lakeside cabin with private beach access from Sandy Shores Cottages.