'America's Christmas Hometown' Is A Unique Bustling Midwest Destination Full Of Festive Fun

Paris, London, New York (thanks a lot, Kevin McCallister) — these towns all come to mind when we envision a destination perfect for cozy, festive holiday fun. But what about a little town named after the jolly gift-giver himself, Santa Claus? No, you don't have to go all the way to the North Pole for the ultimate Christmas destination. In south Indiana, the town of Santa Claus (yes, that's really its name) captures the magic of the holidays unlike anywhere else, and its origin story is as unique as the town itself.

Santa Claus was originally called Santa Fe when it was established in 1854, but the community had to brainstorm a new name when the U.S. Postal Service informed them that another town in Indiana had already claimed that name. As the legend goes, the residents met up in a neighborhood church to choose a different name. It's said that while everyone was brainstorming, a noise sounding like sleigh bells interrupted the meeting, and kids who had been playing in the church excitedly yelled out, "Santa Claus!" The name ended up sticking, and in 1856, the town officially adopted its new moniker.

Whether fact or folklore, the tale perfectly mirrors the town's spirit. Locals really leaned into the new name, giving Santa Claus, Indiana, a reputation for charm, whimsy, and holiday magic. Since then, Santa Claus has become a beacon for the holiday-obsessed (we're looking at you, people who put their tree up right after Halloween!), referring to itself as "America's Christmas Hometown". Its unique name has even caught the eye of visitors from around the world, curious to see how a town embodies the joy and wonder of the Christmas season all year long.