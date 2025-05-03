Indiana's Dreamy Farm Stay Just Outside Of Indy Offers Animals, Crafts, Cozy Cabins, And Education

The perfect place for enjoying a nice family-friendly weekend getaway lies just a short 40 minute drive north of Indianapolis in Thorntown. The Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center is a cozy and wholesome place where both young and old alike can enjoy caring for fuzzy animals while learning all about milking cows, planting and harvesting crops as well as partake in a wide variety of crafting workshops and classes. To make things even better, Heavenly Acres is open for overnight stays, providing their guests with a nice cottage surrounded by the farm's natural environment.

The overnight stay at Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center really is worth it — especially when traveling with children. The cottage is actually fully equipped with a kitchen, WiFi and air conditioning, two bedrooms, and even a crib. Overall, it can comfortably accommodate up to six guests.

So if you're sold on spending a day (and night) at this dreamy farm while being surrounded by alpacas, donkeys, and chickens among others, the closest airport is the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). And if you're curious as to what else lies near Thorntown, the charming and historical city of Marion stands one hour and a half away, with the underrated lakeside getaway of Angola just three hours from the town.