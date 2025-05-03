Indiana's Dreamy Farm Stay Just Outside Of Indy Offers Animals, Crafts, Cozy Cabins, And Education
The perfect place for enjoying a nice family-friendly weekend getaway lies just a short 40 minute drive north of Indianapolis in Thorntown. The Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center is a cozy and wholesome place where both young and old alike can enjoy caring for fuzzy animals while learning all about milking cows, planting and harvesting crops as well as partake in a wide variety of crafting workshops and classes. To make things even better, Heavenly Acres is open for overnight stays, providing their guests with a nice cottage surrounded by the farm's natural environment.
The overnight stay at Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center really is worth it — especially when traveling with children. The cottage is actually fully equipped with a kitchen, WiFi and air conditioning, two bedrooms, and even a crib. Overall, it can comfortably accommodate up to six guests.
So if you're sold on spending a day (and night) at this dreamy farm while being surrounded by alpacas, donkeys, and chickens among others, the closest airport is the Indianapolis International Airport (IND). And if you're curious as to what else lies near Thorntown, the charming and historical city of Marion stands one hour and a half away, with the underrated lakeside getaway of Angola just three hours from the town.
The many fun activities at the Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center
Very few animal centers around the United States — like this mountain haven for wolves in New Mexico — allow for small children to visit. On the flip side, Heavenly Acres welcomes children under the age of 12 at their farm, offering more than enough activities to keep them entertained. Of course, the main event is interacting with the many resident animals at Heavenly Acres, something any little kid is sure to enjoy.
To ensure a safe and fun interaction with the animals, you can book a farm tour at Heavenly Acres. Tour prices start at around $12 per person at the time of writing, giving visitors access to the whole "herd," as Heavenly Acres mentions. You will also be able to hand feed the animals and enjoy some fun time around mini horses, ducks, pigs, and fluffy sheep. The tours can also be customized to your own wants and needs, so be sure to contact Heavenly Acres beforehand.
Heavenly Acres also hosts seasonal events like their annual Easter Egg Hunt or Farm Summer Camp. There are also several available workshops such as fiber crafting ones, canning and preserving classes, and organic farming among others. Other educational activities at this teaching farm include gardening as well as planting and harvesting of crops. You can also help around with the farm work and chores for a more well-rounded experience. Lastly, you can also partake in some birdwatching, berry picking, and games like badminton while at the farm or just enjoy a fun tractor ride.
Other special events and activities at the Heavenly Acres Farms
Heavenly Acres Farm is also open for hosting entire family retreats as well as corporate events and weddings. Their petting zoo can also be requested for a visit to your home or school. The farm won't bring all their animals to you though, but some species like ducks, chickens, and mini horses are available upon request. There's also a shop at the farm selling a wide variety of organic products. Some examples of these products include pet toys made with alpaca fiber and yarn, soaps, and food such as grass fed meat and eggs. You can also purchase some of the locally grown crops and, of course, some snacks.
As mentioned above, when visiting the farm you can book their cottage for a nice and family-centered overnight stay. Prices start at $100 per night, however there's also the option to camp on Heavenly Acres' grounds. Each of their campsites can accommodate up to four people, with rates per night starting at $35. Heavenly Acres will provide all of their overnight guests with amenities like laundry, barbecue grills, and a fire pit among others. Without a doubt Heavenly Acres Farm and Learning Center is the perfect choice for enjoying a fun weekend getaway without straying too far from Indy.