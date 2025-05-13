Idaho's Gateway To Yellowstone And The Tetons Is An Artsy City With A Fun Downtown And Scenic River Walk
Tucked into one of the many bends of the Snake River sits Idaho Falls, a small city offering access to two of America's best national parks. Located in a part of the state known as Yellowstone Teton Territory, Idaho Falls is an outdoor paradise. From hiking and biking to snowmobiling and cross-country skiing, you'll find a bit of everything in this remarkable adventure town.
When you're not out conquering the untamed wilderness, Idaho Falls offers weary travelers a thriving downtown to help them recover before their next excursion. This includes not just cozy hotels and hearty eateries, but also a vibrant river walk and Japanese Friendship Garden. And even though the city is quite remote (it's three hours north of Salt Lake City), the Idaho Falls Regional Airport makes it relatively easy to reach. Idaho Falls is an excellent place for your next adventure, offering plenty of chances for outdoor recreation along with an opportunity to immerse yourself in a thriving, artsy community.
Yellowstone, Teton, and adventures in Idaho Falls
Idaho Falls is less than two hours from both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. That's not as close as some other adventure towns — but having access to both is quite impressive. Better yet, the city is connected to them via scenic byways, making the trek more dramatic than you'd expect.
Driving to Grand Teton National Park means passing through Jackson. It's highly recommended to spend a few hours here before or after your time in the park, as it's overflowing with Old West charm. As for what to do in Grand Teton? There are plenty of hikes to enjoy, but it's also the best national park for people who hate hiking — thanks to other activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and various roadside overlooks.
Grand Teton is where you'll witness the region's most dramatic mountains, but if you'd like to see geysers and the mesmerizing Grand Prismatic Spring, you'll want to drive up to Yellowstone. Consider heading out early in the day, as this park is quite expansive and requires a bit of driving to bounce between its best attractions. Along with the two national parks, Idaho Falls is within driving distance of a spectacular reserve, world-renowned for rock climbing. If you have extra time in your schedule, be sure to check it out.
Enjoy a stroll through downtown Idaho Falls
Whether you spend all day hiking or all day on a scenic drive, coming back to Idaho Falls is bound to put a smile on your face. Unlike some smaller towns in the area that are light on amenities, this city is overflowing with activities to fill your time in between adventures. The River Walk is a local favorite — spanning 5 miles along the banks of the Snake River, it's a relaxing way to see everything Idaho Falls has to offer. You could also drive to a secluded waterfall on the Snake River that's less than an hour away.
The River Walk passes right by one of the best restaurants in town, Copper Rill. The classy, locally-owned establishment is set inside a gorgeous brick building, serving a long list of wines and upscale steak, seafood, and pasta dishes. On the other side of the river is the larger portion of downtown, and it's teeming with coffee shops and restaurants, art galleries, and green spaces. To enjoy local artwork, explore The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho. Admission is around $5, and you'll get access to five galleries housing a wonderful mix of pieces.
Want a history lesson? The Museum of Idaho is one of the highest-rated attractions in Idaho Falls. It'll take you back in time to explore life as one of Idaho's first inhabitants, sift through vintage artifacts of Eastern Idaho, and let any young travelers burn off extra energy in the Marie Putnam Discovery Center.