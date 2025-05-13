Idaho's Gateway To Yellowstone And The Tetons Is An Artsy City With A Fun Downtown And Scenic River Walk

Idaho Falls is less than two hours from both Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. That's not as close as some other adventure towns — but having access to both is quite impressive. Better yet, the city is connected to them via scenic byways, making the trek more dramatic than you'd expect.

Driving to Grand Teton National Park means passing through Jackson. It's highly recommended to spend a few hours here before or after your time in the park, as it's overflowing with Old West charm. As for what to do in Grand Teton? There are plenty of hikes to enjoy, but it's also the best national park for people who hate hiking — thanks to other activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and various roadside overlooks.

Grand Teton is where you'll witness the region's most dramatic mountains, but if you'd like to see geysers and the mesmerizing Grand Prismatic Spring, you'll want to drive up to Yellowstone. Consider heading out early in the day, as this park is quite expansive and requires a bit of driving to bounce between its best attractions. Along with the two national parks, Idaho Falls is within driving distance of a spectacular reserve, world-renowned for rock climbing. If you have extra time in your schedule, be sure to check it out.