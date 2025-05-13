The Best Way To Experience North Carolina's Overlooked Craft Beer Ale Trail Is On This Scenic Train Ride

Could there be a better reason to explore than to find great beer? We don't think so, especially when that exploration takes place along North Carolina's multi-brewery and multi-city Ale Trail. If you are wondering how to do the Ale Trail without you or one of your friends having to be the designated driver, don't worry: Amtrak has you covered.

N.C. Ale Trail By Rail is pretty simple: Snag a round-trip ticket along either the Piedmont or Carolinian train lines on the Amtrak website and just hop on board on the happy day in question. This ticket will allow you to get off as you like, browse and carouse at your leisure, and come back onto the train when you've had your fill.

As the brainchild of the North Carolina Craft Brewer's Guild - a non-profit trade association devoted to promoting Carolinian beers – the N.C. Ale Trail by Rail exists to give beer enthusiasts a simple way to explore North Carolina's craft beer industry. It does this by giving people access to Raleigh, Charlotte, Salisbury, Kannapolis, Greensboro, Durham, High Point, Burlington, and Cary. The N.C. Ale Trail by Rail trains run 10 times per day along the whole Raleigh to Charlotte route, starting as early as 6:30 a.m. and ending as late as 10:52 p.m.