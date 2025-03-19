The Everyday Items You Didn't Know Are Banned On Amtrak Trains
Traveling on Amtrak trains is a great way to see the country, whether you're hopping on the super-fast Acela or taking America's longest train ride through some breathtaking scenery. You don't have to bother with renting or parking a car, dealing with traffic, or the stresses of the airport; plus, you can get up and stretch your legs almost anytime. However, there are some items that you can't bring along on an Amtrak train, and many of them might surprise you.
We're not talking about the fact that more obvious things like firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment are only allowed in checked baggage or that dangerous chemicals like bleach, tear gas, fireworks, and illegal substances aren't allowed at all. We're not even talking about sharp objects like swords and knives (though sheathed weapons can be checked — you don't have to give up your Renaissance or fantasy reenactment trip). We mean household items like silverware and seafood, including fish you caught on your trip.
In fact, perishable food is one of the categories that may surprise you in terms of what can and cannot be taken on an Amtrak train. You can, of course, bring small amounts of food with you to consume on the journey, but other food cannot be taken. It makes sense, especially on long-haul trips, that things that can rot shouldn't be in the baggage compartment or on the train. One thing to note is that you can only consume food you brought in your seat and sleeping car or on the upper level of the Superliner Sightseer Lounges. If you're eating in the Dining and Lounge Cars, you may only eat what you purchase. The same goes for alcohol.
Unusual restrictions on Amtrak trains, from household items to pets
If you love to travel with your pet, you may want to consult Amtrak's rules before booking. Service animals are allowed on all trains with some restrictions. However, comfort animals are not permitted, and you cannot bring any animals at all on certain Canadian lines. Some trains will allow animals (only cats and dogs) on trips up to seven hours, but only if the pet and their carrier combined weigh up to 20 pounds. You also have to buy them a ticket.
Passengers are also prohibited from bringing dumbbells and hand weights aboard the train. If you like to exercise while traveling, it may be worth looking into water weights, like these Deiris Water-Filled Training Dumbbells, which can be emptied before your trip. There are restrictions on other sporting goods as well, like martial arts equipment, including nunchuks. However, you may be surprised to learn that scooters, hoverboards, and one-wheel skateboards are not allowed either. Standard-sized bikes are permitted if you check them, but you cannot bring gas-powered bikes, scooters, or other vehicles on the train at all.
The household items restrictions may be the strangest by far. This category includes artwork, antiques, appliances, power tools, TVs, and the aforementioned silverware. These can be high-priced items, and while you can pack things like jewelry, money, credit cards, and electronic equipment in your carry-on, Amtrak accepts no liability for theft or damage for these possibly high-priced items. With all that said, if there is something very particular you want to bring, it's worth contacting Amtrak directly to ask if an exception can be made. You can bring strollers and baby items up to 50 pounds, but remember that while children are allowed in the Amtrak quiet car, you should probably keep them out of it.