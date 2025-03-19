The Everyday Items You Didn't Know Are Banned On Amtrak Trains

Traveling on Amtrak trains is a great way to see the country, whether you're hopping on the super-fast Acela or taking America's longest train ride through some breathtaking scenery. You don't have to bother with renting or parking a car, dealing with traffic, or the stresses of the airport; plus, you can get up and stretch your legs almost anytime. However, there are some items that you can't bring along on an Amtrak train, and many of them might surprise you.

We're not talking about the fact that more obvious things like firearms, ammunition, and archery equipment are only allowed in checked baggage or that dangerous chemicals like bleach, tear gas, fireworks, and illegal substances aren't allowed at all. We're not even talking about sharp objects like swords and knives (though sheathed weapons can be checked — you don't have to give up your Renaissance or fantasy reenactment trip). We mean household items like silverware and seafood, including fish you caught on your trip.

In fact, perishable food is one of the categories that may surprise you in terms of what can and cannot be taken on an Amtrak train. You can, of course, bring small amounts of food with you to consume on the journey, but other food cannot be taken. It makes sense, especially on long-haul trips, that things that can rot shouldn't be in the baggage compartment or on the train. One thing to note is that you can only consume food you brought in your seat and sleeping car or on the upper level of the Superliner Sightseer Lounges. If you're eating in the Dining and Lounge Cars, you may only eat what you purchase. The same goes for alcohol.