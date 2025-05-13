The Hotel Voted Savannah's Best Is A Stylish Georgia Gem In A Historic District With Unmatched Elegance

If you've ever been to Savannah, you know it's a walkable gem of lush gardens, southern food, and picturesque streets. There's something almost magical about the city, like it's a portal to a simpler time in American history. While there's no shortage of incredible hotels and vacation rentals in Savannah, only one hotel has been ranked number one by Travel + Leisure: the Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel.

Situated in the heart of the city, between Oglethorpe and Liberty Streets, the Perry Lane Hotel has a somewhat imposing façade, standing five stories high and occupying almost an entire city block. Inside, you can feel the warmth and friendliness of the staff as they welcome you to the hotel and guide you to your room. From the moment you step in, you start to understand what the phrase "Southern hospitality" means.

So, if you're planning on heading to Savannah and want world-class accommodations that won't put your finances underwater, the Perry Lane Hotel should be at the top of your list. Not only does it offer impeccable amenities, but it's the perfect place from which to explore the rest of the city.