The Hotel Voted Savannah's Best Is A Stylish Georgia Gem In A Historic District With Unmatched Elegance
If you've ever been to Savannah, you know it's a walkable gem of lush gardens, southern food, and picturesque streets. There's something almost magical about the city, like it's a portal to a simpler time in American history. While there's no shortage of incredible hotels and vacation rentals in Savannah, only one hotel has been ranked number one by Travel + Leisure: the Perry Lane Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel.
Situated in the heart of the city, between Oglethorpe and Liberty Streets, the Perry Lane Hotel has a somewhat imposing façade, standing five stories high and occupying almost an entire city block. Inside, you can feel the warmth and friendliness of the staff as they welcome you to the hotel and guide you to your room. From the moment you step in, you start to understand what the phrase "Southern hospitality" means.
So, if you're planning on heading to Savannah and want world-class accommodations that won't put your finances underwater, the Perry Lane Hotel should be at the top of your list. Not only does it offer impeccable amenities, but it's the perfect place from which to explore the rest of the city.
Why the Perry Lane Hotel is ranked so highly
It's not just Travel + Leisure that puts the Perry Lane Hotel atop a pedestal. U.S. News & World Report also sings its praises, although the editors of U.S. News rank Perry Lane #2. Still, it is a remarkable achievement, especially considering how many historic and elegant hotels are in the "Hostess City of the South." What's even more impressive is that the hotel has been racking up accolades since it opened in 2018. But what attributes make the Perry Lane Hotel so renowned?
First and foremost, the interior design of the rooms and common areas is exquisite. Everything is decidedly modern, yet with a slight historical undertone. The hotel is full of neutral colors, including rich brown hardwoods, contemporary furniture, tile and hardwood flooring, and decorative flourishes throughout. Even the arcade (yes, there is an arcade!) has old-fashioned elements like bench seating and wooden accents.
The other reason the Perry Lane Hotel takes the top spot is because of its amenities. Beyond the arcade, there are multiple bars, a lounge, a library, and various meeting and event spaces. But the crown jewel of the hotel is the Peregrin Bar and rooftop lawn. From here, you get some of the best views of the city, especially as it comes alive at night. Best of all, you can explore all of these spaces digitally online before you visit.
How to incorporate the Perry Lane Hotel into your next Savannah vacation
The best way to get to the Perry Lane Hotel is to fly into Savannah and drive about 25 minutes into the city. But, because the airport is regional, you'll likely have to get a flight from the busiest airport in the entire world, Atlanta. This is often much better than driving the three and a half hours from Atlanta directly. At the time of this writing, room rates range from around $370 to over $500 per night. The Perry Lane Hotel has a variety of suites to accommodate groups of travelers, and because the hotel is so large, you shouldn't have trouble finding a room for your visit.
The fantastic thing about staying in Savannah is that you can walk pretty much anywhere. For example, if you want Parisian souvenirs, you can head up to the Paris Market. Or, if you want to sample delicious southern cuisine, you can go to Savannah's most iconic restaurant with lines out the door, Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room. Even the River District is less than a mile's walk from the hotel.
Although you can explore Savannah on your own, Perry Lane offers exclusive tours and experiences to its guests. You can tour a honey farm, go on a Lowcountry boat tour, take a walking tour of the historic buildings, or learn how to make a hat from scratch.