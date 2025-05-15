The Florida Keys' Dreamy Little Village Resort Offers A Sun-Soaked Oceanfront Stay With Fun, Vibrant Charm
Have you ever wanted to experience life in a teeny-tiny home? Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys offers unique beach vacation rentals that are a fun alternative to a usual hotel experience. These small, colorful RVs boast grand views of the Atlantic waters, and despite their compact size, they burst with character and charm, making them perfect for a refreshing vacation by the sea. Each of these five abodes — Kai, Pearl, Lucy, Isla, and Hemingway — has a different name and a distinctive style, personality, and color theme. All you need to do is choose.
The village resort is perfectly positioned along the shorelines of Sunshine Key RV Resort and Marina, and sits at the southern end of the iconic Seven Mile Bridge, the longest and most scenic bridge in the Florida Keys. Tucked away on Ohio Key, it's just 30 miles from vibrant Key West and spans a 75-acre island close to Big Pine Key. Rates for staying in one of the RVs start at $250 per night, and the village is a part of Petite Retreats, which offers a collection of offbeat accommodations across the U.S.
Experience tiny homes and big adventures
These cozy spaces (each under 350 square feet) still feel bright and spacious thanks to their open decks, roomy loft layouts, and breezy oceanfront vistas. Each RV is stocked with amenities, including air conditioning, a refrigerator, cookware, dinnerware, a toaster, a coffee maker, and a television. If you want to fix a quick snack, you'll have no problem doing so in the kitchenette. You can also set a picnic table outdoors and enjoy an alfresco dining experience or cocktails at sunsets with a backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America).
Tiny House Village's quirky interiors are complemented by the best beaches in the Florida Keys, so make the most of your time here by enjoying an amazing scuba diving adventure and witnessing the breathtaking marine life of the Atlantic Ocean. After all, the Florida Keys is renowned as one of the world's most sought-after destinations for exploring coral reefs.
A short drive from Tiny House Village will take you to Bahia Honda State Park, where you can spend hours on palm-lined beaches and indulge in water activities like swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, not to mention other beach-based activities (no trip to the Sunshine State is complete without a game of beach volleyball). Moreover, the park has some great hiking trails and is a prime spot for birdwatching. So, keep an eye out for wood warblers, great white herons, sandpipers, and a variety of other species. If that's not enough, embark on a deer safari in Big Pine Key to spot Key Deer — the smallest deer species in North America.