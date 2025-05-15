The Florida Keys' Dreamy Little Village Resort Offers A Sun-Soaked Oceanfront Stay With Fun, Vibrant Charm

These cozy spaces (each under 350 square feet) still feel bright and spacious thanks to their open decks, roomy loft layouts, and breezy oceanfront vistas. Each RV is stocked with amenities, including air conditioning, a refrigerator, cookware, dinnerware, a toaster, a coffee maker, and a television. If you want to fix a quick snack, you'll have no problem doing so in the kitchenette. You can also set a picnic table outdoors and enjoy an alfresco dining experience or cocktails at sunsets with a backdrop of the Gulf of Mexico (also known as the Gulf of America).

Tiny House Village's quirky interiors are complemented by the best beaches in the Florida Keys, so make the most of your time here by enjoying an amazing scuba diving adventure and witnessing the breathtaking marine life of the Atlantic Ocean. After all, the Florida Keys is renowned as one of the world's most sought-after destinations for exploring coral reefs.

A short drive from Tiny House Village will take you to Bahia Honda State Park, where you can spend hours on palm-lined beaches and indulge in water activities like swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking, not to mention other beach-based activities (no trip to the Sunshine State is complete without a game of beach volleyball). Moreover, the park has some great hiking trails and is a prime spot for birdwatching. So, keep an eye out for wood warblers, great white herons, sandpipers, and a variety of other species. If that's not enough, embark on a deer safari in Big Pine Key to spot Key Deer — the smallest deer species in North America.