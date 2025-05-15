This Underrated Pennsylvania Town Is A National Forest Gateway With Victorian Homes And Artsy Streets
The Allegheny National Forest lends itself to grand adventures and quaint cities like Bradford, a romantic municipality full of fall foliage. When you're tapped out on hiking, camping, kayaking, horseback riding, and fishing, you can also retreat to nearby Ridgway, Pennsylvania, which is every bit as gorgeous as the nature it leads to. This small town is home to stunning Victorian architecture that serves as a reminder of its storied past and an active arts scene that showcases the town's creative spirit.
Located just under three hours away from Pittsburgh International Airport and surrounded by the Allegheny National Forest, Ridgway is perfect for those looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the big city. Autumn is when the town is at its most pleasant, as this is when the breathtaking foliage that the northeast is so famous for is on full display. Consider winter, though, if you prefer the pristine allure of a snowy wonderland brimming with all kinds of related activities to enjoy. The town offers quite a few comfy accommodations for every traveler: Get up close and personal to natural beauty with a stay at Ridgway Mills Campsites; spend a night or two at the quaintly furnished 1865 Bella Mansion Bed & Breakfast; or treat yourself to a more luxurious getaway at Elker Inn & Suites.
See Victorian homes galore in Ridgway
Saltsburg isn't the only underrated tourist town oozing with history. Ridgway's historical significance earned recognition by the National Park Service in 2003, with its district consisting of around 730 properties. Nicknamed the "Lily of the Valley," Ridgway has an astonishing array of charming residential houses and commercial buildings built in the ornate Victorian style, a good deal of which still stand today. Many of these structures were designed by architect Henry C. Park, who moved to the area in the late 1800s during a time of prosperity in Ridgway. For his prominence as a community member, the local paper eulogized Park upon his death in 1920.
Now, architecture aficionados can take self-guided tours of Ridgway's historic buildings. Center Street is where the majority of these buildings reside, such as the Madison S. Kline residence. Originally built for the eponymous businessman in 1905 in the Colonial Revival style, his bankruptcy forced him to sell it to the distinguished Hall family, who counted among its members congressman and state senator J.K.P. Hall. Another Center Street structure of note is the David Robertson Home, styled in striking Transitional Queen Ann Victorian architecture. This massive four-story house includes 17 bedrooms and nine fireplaces and is adorned with highly intricate details that showcase the finest craftsmanship of the era.
You'll also find plenty of striking edifices a couple of blocks over on South Street, such as the Col. Fred Schoening Residence, home to the important military man who served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. While Schoening commissioned the house in the style of the French Second Empire, it was later updated with touches of Colonial Revivalism and other architectural movements.
Art abounds in Ridgway
Ridgway may be small, but like the artsy town of Johnstown in the Allegheny Mountains, it's big on creativity. The main pillar of Ridgway's arts scene is the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), which has hosted various events, workshops, community programs, and a sales gallery showcasing local artists since its founding in 1984. Another creative hotspot in Ridgway is the Appalachian Arts Studio, which houses studio space for artists and workshops so creators of all skill levels can learn the craft of painting, printmaking, and chainsaw carving from seasoned professionals. Because of Ridegway's logging history, is it any wonder that chainsaw carving is kind of a big thing there? In fact, every year the Appalachian Arts Studio hosts the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous at the Ridgway Mills Campground, where visitors can enjoy live carving demonstrations, delicious food, and more.
Pottery is quite popular in Ridgway. If you're in the market for unique cookware or handcrafted goods, stop by Stacie Johnson-Leske's Your Fired Pottery studio and gallery. And if you'd like to learn the fine art of pottery yourself, you can always sign up for a class at Mud Slide Pottery at the Appalachian Arts Studio.
Ridgway is brimming with so much imagination that art can even be found on its streets in the form of the "Up Stream" project. This initiative is a series of sidewalk murals created to promote the importance of preserving the area's natural resources. Mickayla Poland, one of the artists behind the project, told The Pennsylvania Wilds, "I've always been inspired by our unique and beautiful landscape, so it only seemed natural to use that as inspiration. I also wanted to highlight an animal that lives in our local waters, along with an eagle silhouette. I tried to use a lot of colors to be bright and eye-catching."