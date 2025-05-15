This Underrated Pennsylvania Town Is A National Forest Gateway With Victorian Homes And Artsy Streets

Ridgway may be small, but like the artsy town of Johnstown in the Allegheny Mountains, it's big on creativity. The main pillar of Ridgway's arts scene is the Elk County Council on the Arts (ECCOTA), which has hosted various events, workshops, community programs, and a sales gallery showcasing local artists since its founding in 1984. Another creative hotspot in Ridgway is the Appalachian Arts Studio, which houses studio space for artists and workshops so creators of all skill levels can learn the craft of painting, printmaking, and chainsaw carving from seasoned professionals. Because of Ridegway's logging history, is it any wonder that chainsaw carving is kind of a big thing there? In fact, every year the Appalachian Arts Studio hosts the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous at the Ridgway Mills Campground, where visitors can enjoy live carving demonstrations, delicious food, and more.

Pottery is quite popular in Ridgway. If you're in the market for unique cookware or handcrafted goods, stop by Stacie Johnson-Leske's Your Fired Pottery studio and gallery. And if you'd like to learn the fine art of pottery yourself, you can always sign up for a class at Mud Slide Pottery at the Appalachian Arts Studio.

Ridgway is brimming with so much imagination that art can even be found on its streets in the form of the "Up Stream" project. This initiative is a series of sidewalk murals created to promote the importance of preserving the area's natural resources. Mickayla Poland, one of the artists behind the project, told The Pennsylvania Wilds, "I've always been inspired by our unique and beautiful landscape, so it only seemed natural to use that as inspiration. I also wanted to highlight an animal that lives in our local waters, along with an eagle silhouette. I tried to use a lot of colors to be bright and eye-catching."