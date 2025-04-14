Nestled In Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains Is An Artsy City Full Of Scenic Trails And Historic Streets

Less than two hours away from Pittsburgh, nestled deep in the Allegheny Mountains, sits the charming city of Johnstown. The Conemaugh River cuts right through its lovely downtown, which features not just a wealth of historic attractions and eateries, but also vibrant street art and local galleries. Plus, just beyond the confines of Johnstown are some of the best hiking and biking trails in all of Pennsylvania, thanks to the winding downhill routes of the Inclined Plane Trails and scenic forests of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.

Johnstown is a wonderful, off-the-beaten-path destination for your next outdoor getaway. Not only is it close to the international airport of Pittsburgh for easy access, but its combination of big city amenities and small-town charm makes it a truly unique spot in the Allegheny Mountains. You could even consider splitting your time between Johnstown and Pittsburgh to experience both a bustling urban atmosphere and low-key charm. If you do spend time in Pittsburgh, be sure to swing by the West End Overlook Park for a picturesque perch with stunning skyline views. Best of all, there's no wrong time to visit Johnstown. While most tourists like to travel during warm weather for excellent hiking, biking, and rafting, visiting in the winter opens up activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. There are countless ways to enjoy the historic city, making it a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered.