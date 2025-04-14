Nestled In Pennsylvania's Allegheny Mountains Is An Artsy City Full Of Scenic Trails And Historic Streets
Less than two hours away from Pittsburgh, nestled deep in the Allegheny Mountains, sits the charming city of Johnstown. The Conemaugh River cuts right through its lovely downtown, which features not just a wealth of historic attractions and eateries, but also vibrant street art and local galleries. Plus, just beyond the confines of Johnstown are some of the best hiking and biking trails in all of Pennsylvania, thanks to the winding downhill routes of the Inclined Plane Trails and scenic forests of the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail.
Johnstown is a wonderful, off-the-beaten-path destination for your next outdoor getaway. Not only is it close to the international airport of Pittsburgh for easy access, but its combination of big city amenities and small-town charm makes it a truly unique spot in the Allegheny Mountains. You could even consider splitting your time between Johnstown and Pittsburgh to experience both a bustling urban atmosphere and low-key charm. If you do spend time in Pittsburgh, be sure to swing by the West End Overlook Park for a picturesque perch with stunning skyline views. Best of all, there's no wrong time to visit Johnstown. While most tourists like to travel during warm weather for excellent hiking, biking, and rafting, visiting in the winter opens up activities like snowmobiling and cross-country skiing. There are countless ways to enjoy the historic city, making it a hidden gem just waiting to be discovered.
Explore historic downtown Johnstown
Despite its small size, Johnstown offers a downtown rich in amenities and history. The Johnstown Flood Museum is one of the most popular attractions in town. Founded in 1971 to preserve the history of the devastating 1889 Flood, it has expanded to offer a variety of other exhibits on the local culture. Similar to a historic railway ride in Pittsburgh, Johnstown offers its own 19th-century funicular as a great way to get a bird's eye view of the city. Construction began on the Johnstown Inclined Plane in 1890, with the original intent of using the inclined railway to transport various materials and people to Westmont. During the tragic flood of 1889, it was used to move Johnstown residents to higher ground and safety. The incline is currently undergoing a massive renovation project, so check ahead of your visit to see if it's open.
Ready to refuel for your next adventure? Take a stroll down scenic Main Street and see what catches your eye. Harrigan's Cafe & Wine Deck is a local favorite, thanks to its upscale decor and varied menu spanning breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Just down the road is Scott's By Dam, offering a pub-like atmosphere with hearty, budget-friendly meals. If you want a cold beer, the Stone Bridge Brewing Taproom is hard to beat. Along with an excellent selection of micro drafts, it offers a small food menu featuring tacos, ramen, and burrito bowls.
Hiking, biking, and rafting in Johnstown
Johnstown is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. Though they're not as dramatic as North America's highest peak in Denali National Park and Preserve, the rolling Allegheny Mountains are absolutely perfect for hiking and mountain biking — and that's especially true of the section around Johnstown. You can start enjoying the landscape from the comfort of town by jumping into the river. Wilderness Voyageurs offers guided rafting trips, while tubing, kayaking, and paddle boarding trips can be arranged with Coal Tubin' Adventures.
If you're interested in mountain biking, you can also grab a bike rental from Coal Tubin' Adventures. While you're free to take your rental and do your own thing, a better option is signing up for one of their excursions. These include shuttles, parking, and safety equipment, and let you explore the epic Quemahoning Trail System, Path of the Flood Trail, and Ghost Town Trail. So if you'd rather not deal with the logistics of traveling with your bike (or finding a way to transport a rental), Coal Tubin' has you covered.
Prefer to explore on foot? You'll have an almost overwhelming number of hiking trails to enjoy in the area as Prince Gallitzin State Park, Laurel Ridge State Park, and Blue Knob State Park are just a short drive away. The Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail is often considered one of the best in the area — the entire path runs for 70 miles, but many folks enjoy hiking the segment between Route 271 and Decker Avenue. Though you'll only get a few peekaboo views of the mountains during the hike, the trail rolls through dense forests and is a relaxing way to reconnect with nature.