Ireland's Iconic Killarney National Park Completely Banned One Item That Affects Your Morning Coffee

There are a lot of places to visit and many things to do in Ireland, so it's wise for visitors to stay well caffeinated. However, when you're visiting Killarney, the busy tourist town next to Ireland's majestic first national park, there's something you will soon find out when you try to order a cup of coffee at a cafe or even in your hotel. Instead of receiving your to-go order in a paper cup, all patrons are required to buy a reusable cup or bring their own. This voluntary ban – which most businesses in town have opted into — launched in July 2023 as part of the Killarney Coffee Cup Project. The campaign has been massively successful in the effort to reduce pollution and litter in the park.

The travel writer Rick Steves may have once called Killarney a "traffic jam of tour buses," but it is also the first town in Ireland to almost completely phase out single-use coffee cups. Before the ban, an estimated one million coffee cups were disposed of, with many of those ending up as litter in the national park. This agreement between 25 independent coffee shops and 21 hotels has prevented around 23,000 single-use cups from being tossed out every week. Here's what you need to know about buying coffee in Killarney, from bringing your cup to how to get your money back if you have to buy one on the spot.