The Best Places To Visit And Things To Do In Ireland, According To Reddit

The Giant's Causeway is one of only three UNESCO World Heritage sites in Ireland. The geological significance and natural grandeur of the site have earned it this esteemed title. Located in Northern Ireland, the Giant's Causeway is a unique terrestrial formation that is made up of more than 40,000 basalt pillars that rise right out of the sea. Since they're so odd-looking this feature actually inspired a lot of folklore in the country, such as the story that a giant who was called Finn McCool constructed it as a way to cross the Irish Sea — hence the name.

In reality, it was determined that the Giant's Causeway formation was created by volcanoes up to 60 million years ago. These rocks have been a really important place for earth science discoveries and it's very interesting to see something with your own eyes that caused such intrigue for so many years. While it's worth a stop, most people advise doing other activities around the area as well because it's not an all-day affair. One Reddit proposed, "It's worth it, but make sure you make a full day up there and don't just go to the causeway. From the visitor's car park (skip the visitor's center, complete waste), you can walk down to the causeway, follow it all the way to the end, and take the Shepherds Steps back up to the top of the cliff. You can then walk back towards the car park at the top of the cliff, with excellent views."