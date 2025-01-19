The Best Places To Visit And Things To Do In Ireland, According To Reddit
Nearly seven million international tourists make their way to Ireland annually and yet many of them aren't familiar with the best things to do in the country. Of course, there are the major cities and top attractions that even visitors from an ocean away know, but there is much more to Ireland than just these places. The Islands team wanted to learn a bit about these well-known destinations and go beyond them to discover the more niche things to do across the country.
To get the real inside scoop, we turned to Reddit. Using the candid opinions and advice from travelers and locals who have lived in Ireland their whole lives, we crafted a comprehensive list of the top places to visit. Whether you're hoping to knock back a pint of beer in a tiny village or hike across the epic Irish coastline, you'll find all the information you need right here.
Dublin
As the country's capital, Dublin is typically the first name that comes to mind when tourists envision Ireland. Rightfully so considering that the dynamic city is packed full of fun ways to fill up your trip's itinerary. There are historic architectural sites such as the gorgeous St. Patrick's Cathedral, the Dublin Castle, and Kilmainham Gaol, an 18th-century penitentiary where political prisoners were locked up. There are also a bunch of interesting museums to explore including the Irish Rock 'n' Roll Museum and the National Gallery of Ireland.
Once you're familiar with the city's background, it's time to check out the iconic nightlife scene. One of Dublin's most popular tourist spots that everyone should visit is the Guinness Storehouse where you can finally discover if Guinness actually tastes better in Ireland. At this famed brewery, you'll delve into the country's beer history and participate in delectable tastings of the libation. One Reddit user who spent time at the Guinness Storehouse explained, "I've done it twice. Some people get more out of it than others. View from the skybar is very good, it's a pretty special view of town. I'd definitely recommend having a couple drinks there and enjoying the view." If that isn't enough of Ireland's signature drink for you, there are plenty of other beloved Dublin pubs to drink the night (or day) away, including the Temple Bar, the Brazen Head, and Brogans.
Galway
Located on the west coast, the city of Galway feels a touch more traditional than the country's capital city and it's one of the prettiest coastal destinations in Ireland. One person on Reddit broke it down saying, "Galway is a very pretty town, it's beside the sea, its main street is pedestrianized and there's a really good atmosphere with loads of cool pubs and restaurants. Day trips are also easy especially if you don't have a car. There are coaches to Conemara, Cliffs of Moher and ferries to the Aran islands." There are plenty of activities to enjoy within Galway, such as going on a pub crawl along the walkable Quay Street and perusing the art throughout the Latin Quarter. It's also a gem for foodies because there is a wide variety of restaurants with mouthwatering dishes to try.
The thing that really makes Galway an exceptional place to stay during a trip to Ireland is its proximity to other nearby points of interest. It is only an hour and a half away from the expansive Cliffs of Moher and it's the best jumping-off point to reach the Aran Islands. This prime location enables visitors to experience the most of Ireland in the least time.
Kenmare
Kenmare is overflowing with charm, incredible eats, and natural beauty. It's the ideal place to go if you want a real taste of life in a little Irish community without it being so tiny that it's devoid of things to do. As one Reddit user puts it, "If you want a small town experience Kenmare has a lot to offer, plenty of great restaurants, pubs and small businesses. It's like a smaller version of Killarney with probably more quality packed per square meter. If you are a foodie it's got a lot of choices and is known as a bit of a gourmet town."
The culinary scene is one of the biggest pulls to visit Kenmare and it's easily one of the most underrated foodie destinations around Europe. Even though it is a relatively compact place with a population of less than 3,000, there is no shortage of amazing restaurants, cafes, and bars around Kenmare. One Reddit user confirmed stating, "Kenmare has something for everyone food wise. Lime tree, no. 35 and Mulcahy's are all very good. It really depends on your taste but you won't be stuck for somewhere to eat or indeed for a good coffee."
Cliffs of Moher
The Cliffs of Moher are one of the most iconic places to visit in Ireland for its exquisite views. This coastline is located on the west side of the country about an hour and a half outside of Galway and it stretches for over eight miles, reaching a top height of 702 feet. It's one of the most sought-after experiences in Ireland with over a million people flocking to the Cliffs of Moher in 2022.
Unlike some heavily visited attractions, the Cliffs of Moher is definitely worth the hype it gets. As one Reddit user describes, "They really are an impressive sight in person; photos don't do justice to the scale of them. There are plenty of other beautiful cliffs in Ireland, of course, but none that really have the same combination of height, extent, and sheerness." Another former visitor on the same post also recommended reaching the Cliffs of Moher by ferry from May to July because there's a high chance of spotting puffins along the journey.
Ring of Kerry
If you feel confident enough to drive in a foreign country, you can partake in one of the most amazing activities in Ireland — the Ring of Kerry. This gorgeous 111-mile route along southwest Ireland starts from the town of Killarney and takes around 3.5 hours to the end in Kenmare. However, there are lots of sights to see along the way, so most visitors take triple that amount of time. One Reddit user shared, "Driving the Ring of Kerry – NOT including the Gap of Dunloe Killarney National Park, Torc Waterfall, or a stop at Muckross Abbey, all HIGHLY recommended – will take the better part of 4-6 hours depending on how often you want to get out of the car and explore the sights/ruins/towns/etc you'll pass along the way."
Instead, locals and former visitors alike urge travelers to allocate at least a full day or more to drive around the Ring of Kerry. Throughout the journey, Redditors suggest stopping at places like Sneem, Ladies View, the Conor Pass, and Valentina Island. Visitors who don't feel like they can handle the drive by themselves can join an organized day trip, like this highly-rated Ring of Kerry and Valentina Island Private Tour.
Dingle
One person on Reddit exclaimed passionately, "Dingle was one of my fav places in Ireland!" and another person on the same post quickly agreed stating, "Dingle has something for everyone." This artsy town on the southwest coast used to be a major trading post for the country, but today it's simply known as one of the most charming places to visit in Ireland. You can expect your meals in Ireland to include deliciously fresh seafood thanks to Dingle's location next to the sea. There are also tons of traditional pubs to grab a home-brewed pint, such as Dick Mack's Pub and Foxy John's.
While the town itself is adorable and pleasant, one of the best parts of staying in Dingle is that you're so close to Slea Head Drive. When one person on Reddit asked for Dingle recommendations, a user responded by saying, "Three words. Slea.Head.Drive." This 24-mile route takes you along the Dingle Peninsula through the breathtaking Irish scenery. Another person admitted, "Dingle town is nice, but it's the route around Slea Head that is really the main attraction, imo."
Giant's Causeway
The Giant's Causeway is one of only three UNESCO World Heritage sites in Ireland. The geological significance and natural grandeur of the site have earned it this esteemed title. Located in Northern Ireland, the Giant's Causeway is a unique terrestrial formation that is made up of more than 40,000 basalt pillars that rise right out of the sea. Since they're so odd-looking this feature actually inspired a lot of folklore in the country, such as the story that a giant who was called Finn McCool constructed it as a way to cross the Irish Sea — hence the name.
In reality, it was determined that the Giant's Causeway formation was created by volcanoes up to 60 million years ago. These rocks have been a really important place for earth science discoveries and it's very interesting to see something with your own eyes that caused such intrigue for so many years. While it's worth a stop, most people advise doing other activities around the area as well because it's not an all-day affair. One Reddit proposed, "It's worth it, but make sure you make a full day up there and don't just go to the causeway. From the visitor's car park (skip the visitor's center, complete waste), you can walk down to the causeway, follow it all the way to the end, and take the Shepherds Steps back up to the top of the cliff. You can then walk back towards the car park at the top of the cliff, with excellent views."
Belfast
One Reddit poster gushed about how friendly the people of Belfast were during their weekend trip to the city. The poster said, "Whether it was in a taxi, pub, restaurant, museum or simply sheltering under an awning outside Costa from the rain, there was not a single time we weren't drawn into a conversation about the area, who we were, what we'd done and seen, and recommendations on what to see and do next, along with genuine advice and good luck wishes for the future!" Other people seemed to agree by responding, "I noticed this too when I visited last week – everyone was friendly and warm, more so than London and Dublin."
Not only are the citizens of Belfast inviting as can be, but the city has a lot of things to keep visitors entertained as well. There is the Titanic Museum, the city's public botanic gardens, and Belfast Castle. Then, you can get a bunch of diverse food options all under one roof at the bustling St. George's Market that Rick Steve suggests for diverse street food and goodies. It's very easy to reach other top Irish destinations from Belfast as well. One Redditor shared, "It's also possible to do day trips to Derry or Dublin by train. I did a Dublin day trip a few months back and the train is very comfortable with some nice views and goes by fairly quickly."
Kilkenny
The ancient city of Kilkenny is the ideal destination to dive into Ireland's long history. Its claim to fame is the Kilkenny Castle, an impressive fortress that served as the headquarters for some of the city's most influential families for upwards of 600 years. Today, visitors are welcome to peruse the halls of this opulent palace on a self-guided tour for just $8 and many people praise it as one of the best things to do in the area. One Reddit user said, "Kilkenny Castle is special, that's for sure. The grounds are gorgeous. The castle is a living building; it isn't just a historic curiosity, it's used for conferences and meetings all day every day. It's part of the lifeblood of the city, and integrated into town life completely naturally."
Once you've checked out the castle, there are plenty of other activities around the city to keep you occupied. The Medieval Mile Trail and Jerpoint Abbey are great for visitors who want to explore a bit more of Kilkenny's history. Whereas the National Reptile Zoo and Jurassic Newpark are fun for families with children.
Aran Islands
Most people don't think of traveling to Ireland as a place with European islands for a budget-friendly vacation, but that's because they don't know about the Aran Islands. This collection of three breathtakingly green islands provides a different glimpse at Irish culture than you can't get on the mainland. They're called Inis Mór, Inis Meáin, and Inis Oirr — also colloquially known as the Big Island, the Middle Island, and the East Island.
They're quite laid-back destinations with lots of outdoor activities. Biking, hiking, traditional pony and trap tours, and even scuba diving are all popular things to do around the islands. There are also several intriguing ruins and historic sites across the Aran Islands, such as Dún Aonghasa, Dun Duchathair, O'Brien's Castle, and the Plassey Shipwreck.
It's possible to take a day trip from Galway to reach the islands, with one Reddit user sharing, "I was there a few years ago. Got the morning boat across to Inishmore, rented bikes and cycled round most of the day, visited the cliffs, etc... Got the evening boat back." However, there is so much to see and do across the Aran Islands that locals recommend staying at least one night. As one Reddit user put it, "See if you can stay overnight. I live on the Aran islands and their real island experience starts when the last boatload of day trippers leave. You can always tell the relaxed overnighters from the day trippers frantically rushing around watching the time."
Midletown Distillery Experience
If there's one liquor that's undoubtedly associated with Ireland, it's whiskey. While there are plenty of places to indulge in the drink throughout the country, none is more widely recommended than the Midleton Distillery Experience. Located about 30 minutes outside of the city of Cork, this is the biggest distillery in Ireland and crafts a wide array of whiskey brands from Jameson and the Irishman to Redbreast and Writers Tears.
Their comprehensive guided tour brings guests around the 15-acre facility to watch a cask opening, try high-end whiskey, and participate in a cocktail-making class. Many people have found the tour to be packed with information and interesting for all adults, even if they're not huge whiskey people. One Redditor explained, "Before I developed my appreciation for whiskeys, bourbons, and scotches, I went on this tour. It's really cool and informative and totally worth it for anyone, whiskey drinker or not." For people who do love a bit of whiskey, this is the perfect place to grab a souvenir. One traveler on Reddit stated, "Their distillery exclusive bottle is about €100, and the "fill-your-own from the cask" Black Barrel runs about €160 and is well worth it."
Wicklow Mountains National Park
Ireland's breathtaking nature is something that can't be missed on a trip to the country and the place to really soak it all in is Wicklow Mountains National Park. This park spans 56,000 acres, making it the largest one in Ireland, and it's conveniently located just an hour and a half outside of Dublin. Wicklow is a playground for hikers with nine trails to discover that range from easy treks of just a couple of kilometers to intensive explorations that last up to 30 kilometers.
Out of all the trails, Reddit users seemed the most enthralled with the Spinc trails. One traveler commented, "I'd recommend the Spinc trail Glendalough. Ticks a lot of boxes. From forests to spectacular views of the mountains and lake." Another person responded in agreement stating, "And a lot of wildlife. Must have come across 100+ deer last Sunday on the low side of the Spinc (past miner's village)... coming down by the waterfall is great too, plenty of places to explore there. Spinc Trail rules them all if looking for a loop-hike with parking. The Wicklow Way is a great one too."
The English Market
Cork's English Market has been pumping out all different types of food and refreshments for over 230 years so far, establishing it as one of the oldest markets in Europe. It is the ideal spot for foodies to eat to their heart's content on a trip to Ireland. Every stall at the English Market is operated by local, small businesses that are typically family-owned, which makes it an even more special experience for travelers visiting the country for the very first time.
One local shared recollections of the market on Reddit expressing, "Happy memories being dragged in there by the mother to get the week's meat and fish, the smell of raw meat, fish and sawdust is something I'll never forget, in a good sentimental way. It's a really nice spot now, loads of cafes, butchers, fish mongers, fresh veg shops." These days there are over 50 vendors at the English Market with more being added all the time. These stalls sell a variety of products including baked goods, meats, seafood, fruit, wine, spices, and specialties like kitchenware. There are also yummy dining establishments and cafes on the premises, such as the vegan heaven of My Goodness and the Farmgate Restaurant.