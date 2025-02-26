The Utterly Charming Reason Ireland Is One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Destinations In Europe
Travel expert Rick Steves has been sharing his love of Europe (and some great tips for visiting) for decades now. You may wonder which countries he likes the best. One of them, according to his website, is Ireland. The reason he gives is both charming and understandable if you've ever visited the place. He explains, "One of my favorite countries is Ireland — not because of its sights, but because of its people ... People there have the gift of gab — for them, it's an art form." One part of the reason they do, he says, is that, though not everyone speaks Irish (the Gaelic language which is still spoken in regions known as "Gaeltacht" and sometimes used elsewhere as well), a lot of people still think in the conventions of that language, which translates to a unique take on English. He even jokes that he has a hard time sticking to his travel plans because, when he's in the Gaeltacht, the people there are "charming" and have the time to chat.
According to several travel blogs, Ireland regularly makes the list of friendliest countries in the world. (It's even topped some of the lists in the past.) Central Statistics Office data from 2022 shows that over 65,000 people in the Gaeltacht speak the Irish language (which is called Gaeilge or simply Irish), per The Irish Times. In 2024, over 2 million people were learning it on the language app Duolingo. If you visit, and you plan on hitting the Gaeltacht regions, note that there are some street signs that are only in Irish (something you have to know in addition to how to drive on the "wrong" side of the road).
Enjoying the friendly country of Ireland and what to see when you visit
One of the spots Rick Steves loves, and calls the prettiest coastal destination in Ireland, is the Antrim Coast in Northern Ireland. There you'll find the astonishing geological feature, the Giant's Causeway, with its hexagonal stone pillars that look as if they were built by the hands of a giant. The legends that surround it are varied and fascinating, and it's absolutely worth a visit. He also recommends his favorite coastal town, Dingle, with its dramatic views and traditional music scene. In another post on his website, he says of Dingle (which is in the Republic of Ireland), "For an English-speaking traveler, the best 'sights' in this town are its people. You may not find the proverbial pot of gold, but you'll treasure your encounters with the engaging, feisty people who live here."
One place he says you may want to skip, however, is the Blarney Stone, which he says is the worst place to visit. Still, if the gift of gab is something you long for, you can visit Blarney Castle in County Cork, climb the stairs, lie upside down, and tip your head back to kiss the stone to acquire it. (Following the pandemic, they began cleaning it between smooches.) There is so much to see in Ireland that you'll want to stay for as long as you can. Meanwhile, history buffs can't afford to miss the ancient tomb of Newgrange, which is about 5,200 years old. If you're visiting Dublin, take a walk across the Ha'Penny Bridge and visit the gorgeous Book of Kells at Trinity College with illustrations that will blow your mind. Most of all, though, do as Steves does and spend some time with the people. That's how to really get to know Ireland.