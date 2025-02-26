The Utterly Charming Reason Ireland Is One Of Rick Steves' Favorite Destinations In Europe

Travel expert Rick Steves has been sharing his love of Europe (and some great tips for visiting) for decades now. You may wonder which countries he likes the best. One of them, according to his website, is Ireland. The reason he gives is both charming and understandable if you've ever visited the place. He explains, "One of my favorite countries is Ireland — not because of its sights, but because of its people ... People there have the gift of gab — for them, it's an art form." One part of the reason they do, he says, is that, though not everyone speaks Irish (the Gaelic language which is still spoken in regions known as "Gaeltacht" and sometimes used elsewhere as well), a lot of people still think in the conventions of that language, which translates to a unique take on English. He even jokes that he has a hard time sticking to his travel plans because, when he's in the Gaeltacht, the people there are "charming" and have the time to chat.

According to several travel blogs, Ireland regularly makes the list of friendliest countries in the world. (It's even topped some of the lists in the past.) Central Statistics Office data from 2022 shows that over 65,000 people in the Gaeltacht speak the Irish language (which is called Gaeilge or simply Irish), per The Irish Times. In 2024, over 2 million people were learning it on the language app Duolingo. If you visit, and you plan on hitting the Gaeltacht regions, note that there are some street signs that are only in Irish (something you have to know in addition to how to drive on the "wrong" side of the road).