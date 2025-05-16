Why Secondhand Designer Bags Are Becoming The Most Unexpected Airport Souvenir

Looking to score a designer bag without the steep price tag? It could be as simple as arriving early for your next flight! While high-end fashion brands have always been commonplace in airports, a new trend is taking over terminals: secondhand luxury boutiques offering designer bags.

How did this airport thrifting movement get started? In 2021, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport paved the way with LXR, a secondhand store for designer bags and accessories. Shortly after, Zürich Airport launched its Secondhandbags pop-up store and eventually added a permanent Pre-Loved Luxury collection. From there, the trend expanded globally with secondhand designer boutiques popping up in Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Aruba airports. Stateside, you'll find one in New York's LaGuardia (which has transformed into one of the best airports in America).

Vintage designer bags seem like an unexpected airport souvenir, but the rise in airport resale boutiques isn't surprising — it reflects a broader shift in consumer habits. According to Thredup's 2024 Resale Report, the global secondhand apparel market is expanding three times faster than conventional retail. As the cost of living increases, consumers are even more attracted to these pre-owned items for their affordability and value. And by introducing secondhand luxury options, airports appeal to this growing audience. So, if you're a proud thrifter with a penchant for designer bags, check the shopping options while exploring the terminal. And, of course, schedule plenty of time to survey the selection!