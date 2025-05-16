Why Secondhand Designer Bags Are Becoming The Most Unexpected Airport Souvenir
Looking to score a designer bag without the steep price tag? It could be as simple as arriving early for your next flight! While high-end fashion brands have always been commonplace in airports, a new trend is taking over terminals: secondhand luxury boutiques offering designer bags.
How did this airport thrifting movement get started? In 2021, Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport paved the way with LXR, a secondhand store for designer bags and accessories. Shortly after, Zürich Airport launched its Secondhandbags pop-up store and eventually added a permanent Pre-Loved Luxury collection. From there, the trend expanded globally with secondhand designer boutiques popping up in Lisbon, Copenhagen, and Aruba airports. Stateside, you'll find one in New York's LaGuardia (which has transformed into one of the best airports in America).
Vintage designer bags seem like an unexpected airport souvenir, but the rise in airport resale boutiques isn't surprising — it reflects a broader shift in consumer habits. According to Thredup's 2024 Resale Report, the global secondhand apparel market is expanding three times faster than conventional retail. As the cost of living increases, consumers are even more attracted to these pre-owned items for their affordability and value. And by introducing secondhand luxury options, airports appeal to this growing audience. So, if you're a proud thrifter with a penchant for designer bags, check the shopping options while exploring the terminal. And, of course, schedule plenty of time to survey the selection!
What to expect from secondhand designer bag stores in airports
According to reviews, airport luxury resale boutiques don't disappoint. These boutiques showcase the same coveted brands normally found in traditional airport shops — Hermès, Chanel, Prada — but at more accessible price points. And since these high-end brands have a reputation to uphold, you can expect a carefully curated selection with quality standards and minimal wear. You'll find classic styles alongside limited editions of messenger bags, totes, clutches, and perhaps even the famous Birkin. Of course, like all vintage stores, everything comes down to availability. So instead of searching for a specific bag, keep an open mind. You just might find an unexpected gem!
If you're wondering if you can save money buying luxury items at airports, the answer is yes! Duty-free shops circumvent taxation, and when we're talking imported luxury goods, that can save you a pretty penny. Plus, secondhand bags are often far cheaper than their newer counterparts. These vintage designer bags run $400 to several thousand (but retail for much more). If you get lucky, you may find a bag under the duty-free threshold of $800. If not, you'll be expected to pay a small percentage of the retail value in duty fees. However, those traveling with family members can combine forces to increase that duty-free threshold.
To enhance your secondhand shopping experience, research airport hubs in advance. We recommend using Google Maps to get acquainted with unfamiliar airports and locate potential pre-loved boutiques. Build extra browsing time into your itinerary to hunt down that perfect pre-loved purse. And if you frequent an airport hub with a secondhand store, remember that inventory rotates frequently, so each visit is a new opportunity to find a designer gem.