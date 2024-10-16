Can You Really Save Money On Luxury Items By Shopping At Airports?
For some, the real reason to hop on a plane isn't the destination — it's the chance to snag luxury goods for way less than in the U.S. Take France, for instance. It's a haven for luxury lovers looking to save big on fees and taxes, thanks to VAT refunds and naturally lower prices. Others are in it for the experience, like casually strolling through the world's largest open-air mall in Hawaii. But if it's savings you're after, you don't always need to venture far. Sometimes, the best deals on luxury goods are just waiting for you at the airport — but it still all comes down to what you're after.
Duty-free shops at airports are hard to miss. Unless you're sprinting to catch your connecting flight, you've probably wandered through the aisles of premium chocolates, tested overpriced perfumes, and flipped through racks of designer bags and shoes. Or maybe you've just glanced longingly at all the shiny things. Duty-free shopping is a massive business — valued at $42.65 billion in 2023 and set to balloon to $78.78 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. It's easy to see why: The phrase "duty-free" practically registers as "bargain" for some travelers, but unfortunately, that's not always the case, especially when it comes to luxury goods. If you're looking to save, stick with alcohol, cosmetics, and bags. But those fancy chocolates? You might want to leave those behind unless you're okay with paying a little extra for a snack.
Be selective about what you're buying to get the best deals
If you're looking to score a deal at the airport, your best bet for luxury bargains comes in the form of alcohol and cigars. Think top-shelf liquor, the kind you only bust out on special occasions. At the airport, you can treat yourself to a bottle (or two) without feeling like you've just drained your bank account. "The heaviest-taxed areas of all our lives are things like liquor and tobacco products," Tony Richardson, founder of online shopping guide Duty Free Hunter, told The Washington Post. "They naturally are going to have the biggest savings, because you're escaping either duty or sales tax, or both." For the makeup lovers out there, don't get your hopes too high on huge discounts. Darren Smyth, head of commercial operations at Shannon Airport, says the savings aren't as dramatic in the cosmetics aisle. But hey, brands tend to toss in a few freebies, which can still make it worth your while.
Got a sweet tooth? Sure, the endless rows of candy may tempt you, but don't expect major discounts. The margins aren't that high. The only exception is if you stumble upon a treat that's hard to find back home. As for luxury fashion? Fashion lovers online swear by the savings at certain airports. One Redditor from r/handbags bragged about scoring their dream Bottega Veneta cassette bag for $2,500 in Frankfurt — a steal compared to $4,500 in the U.S. Another user on r/travel shared how their sister saved big on a Saint Laurent bag at the Rome airport just on tax alone. Moral of the story? Do a little research before whipping out your card, but sometimes, the airport deals really do live up to the hype.
Be careful about going all out on shopping
If you're gearing up for a shopping spree and planning to splurge at the airport, don't forget you'll have to face U.S. customs when you return. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, residents can bring back up to $800 worth of goods duty-free. For alcohol, you're limited to one liter, and for tobacco, you can only bring in 200 cigarettes and 100 cigars. If you're traveling solo and go over these limits, prepare to cough up a 3% tax on the excess. But if you're traveling with family, there's good news: You can pool your purchases. For a family of four, the total value subject to the flat duty rate jumps to $4,000.
Of course, customs isn't always strict, and sometimes luck is on your side. One Redditor on r/flights shared how they brought back 38 bottles of wine from Argentina, expecting to pay duty, only to be met with a shrug by a customs officer. "I went to the guy to ask about paying the duty on them and he looked at the boxes, back to me and said, 'Are they yours?' 'Yes.' 'Are you going to drink them?' 'Yes,'" they wrote. "Then he just motioned me through completely indifferent."
Obviously, you can't always bank on getting lucky, and it's always smarter to declare your items and pay any required duties. When shopping, it's wise to factor in any extra charges before deciding to splurge. If the savings are still worth it, awesome. And if a customs officer lets it slide? Well, that's just icing on the cake.