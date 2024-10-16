Can You Really Save Money On Luxury Items By Shopping At Airports?

For some, the real reason to hop on a plane isn't the destination — it's the chance to snag luxury goods for way less than in the U.S. Take France, for instance. It's a haven for luxury lovers looking to save big on fees and taxes, thanks to VAT refunds and naturally lower prices. Others are in it for the experience, like casually strolling through the world's largest open-air mall in Hawaii. But if it's savings you're after, you don't always need to venture far. Sometimes, the best deals on luxury goods are just waiting for you at the airport — but it still all comes down to what you're after.

Advertisement

Duty-free shops at airports are hard to miss. Unless you're sprinting to catch your connecting flight, you've probably wandered through the aisles of premium chocolates, tested overpriced perfumes, and flipped through racks of designer bags and shoes. Or maybe you've just glanced longingly at all the shiny things. Duty-free shopping is a massive business — valued at $42.65 billion in 2023 and set to balloon to $78.78 billion by 2032, according to Fortune Business Insights. It's easy to see why: The phrase "duty-free" practically registers as "bargain" for some travelers, but unfortunately, that's not always the case, especially when it comes to luxury goods. If you're looking to save, stick with alcohol, cosmetics, and bags. But those fancy chocolates? You might want to leave those behind unless you're okay with paying a little extra for a snack.

Advertisement